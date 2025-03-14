Rainbow Six Siege X Release Date, Trailer, and Beta Information

2015’s Rainbow Six Siege reinvigorated the tactical team shooter franchise for online players, with each year getting its own wave of DLC. This tradition continues with Rainbow Six Siege X, marking the game’s tenth anniversary. Here’s everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege X, including its release date.

Image via Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege X, beyond its current closed beta phase, is scheduled for a wide release in June 2025 to both home console and PC players. This update is described by publisher Ubisoft as the biggest content revamp of Rainbow Six Siege to date. Among the new additions to the game in Siege X, available in the closed beta, is the Dual Front game mode, allowing 6-on-6 team battles.

Dual Front mode goes bigger and more chaotic than most game modes currently available in Rainbow Six Siege. The maps in this mode are larger, with teams needing to coordinate on which areas to attack and defend, carrying out objectives in each area as they meet the enemy. The Siege X update is also expected to revamp several existing maps, revise the user interface, improve the technical presentation, and offer a rebalanced online matchmaking system, particularly to help out newer players.

Rainbow Six Siege X Trailer

On March 13, 2025, to mark the launch of its closed beta test, Ubisoft released a gameplay trailer for Rainbow Six Siege X. This trailer hypes up Dual Front mode and the frenetic 6-on-6 gameplay in the mode’s new map. The trailer also teases refinements to the core game, including improvements to its technical presentation and additional gameplay features, and rewards for existing Rainbow Six Siege players and free-to-play access for new players coming to the game.

Rainbow Six Siege X Beta Information

The Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta runs from March 13 to March 19, with select partner players playing the beta version of Siege X on Twitch. Viewers who watch these Twitch partner streams during the closed beta period have a chance to receive their own access code to the closed beta, good for the six-day window that it’s open. Keep in mind, players need to link their Twitch account to their Ubisoft Connect account in order to be able to access the closed beta test once receiving the access code. Interestingly, players don’t need to already own Rainbow Six Siege in order to play the Siege X closed beta.

Ubisoft has provided full details on the Siege X closed beta, and how players can potentially access it, on their website. There are currently no announced plans for additional beta testing, including the possibility of an open beta test period closer to the full launch of Siege X this June. In the meantime, Rainbow Six Siege is about to take its most ambitious step forward ten years since it first became available. Games based on and inspired by the works of author Tom Clancy have been a staple for Ubisoft for decades and Rainbow Six Siege continues that tradition in an exciting way with Siege X.

