Renaine Is an Action-Platformer that’s Greater than the Sum of Its Parts [Preview]

Since I am an old soul, a good pixelated video game will draw my attention. Renaine, which I got a chance to preview at PAX East 2024 at the Limited Run booth, did just that. I ended up enjoying what it has to offer the indie video game space.

Recommended Videos

Quite a Mashup

Renaine is a game about overcoming failure. You control the Phoenix Knight, Aine, who must defeat the evil Dragon to avenge her fallen friend, Ren. Luckily, she is cursed with the ability to respawn endlessly, so limited lives are not something to fuss over. Aine can jump, slash with her sword, and dodge roll, which are all the abilities you need to beat the game. You can utilize more advanced tactics during the adventure as you learn new skills. Additionally, the title is something of a roguelite, as the level layout changes every time you die.

Of course, I did not experience such changes, as I did not die during the demo. Renaine‘s developer, Squidly, was by my side the entire time, offering advice. He described the game as a mix between Super Mario World, 3rd Strike, and Thousand-Year Door. Quite a mix, but you can see it in the title’s platforming, combos, and RPG elements. Players can hop on foes like Mario to dispatch them, but they have the option to swing Aine’s sword in a basic four-hit combo (there will be advanced combos in the full experience). Enemies drop coins, which can be used to purchase side weapons like a fireball, axe, or bomb from a talking octopus (the axe’s arc is quite wide, and takes a lot of getting used to). There are many NPCs you can talk to, as well, one of whom I managed to offend by lying, saying I shared an affliction with them (they had an upside down face). I promise to be a better person in the full game.

As I continued my playthrough, I was happy to see how much depth Renaine offered me. Not only could I employ my sword and sub weapon, but I could buy a little pet named Chompy who helped me destroy baddies. You can even transform into things like tiny mushrooms to access hidden areas. What I was most impressed by, though, was the boss fight against The Kraken. Not only did I love the wrestling lingo employed during the fight, but the boss phases were quite fun to figure out. I had to trick The Kraken into destroying blocks that revealed spikes underneath, and gode him into launching an attack on me while I dodged out of the way and he hit the trap. Then The Kraken switched to a tower machine that shot balls of energy I could deflect, eventually revealing a target I could swipe to cause damage. A great challenge.

Putting my Thoughts Together

For me, Renaine checks off a lot of boxes in the “things I love about video games” category. It has a colorful cast of characters who are witty. The pixel art is vibrant and colorful. Jazz permeates the soundtrack. And the gameplay loop is fun and satisfying, perfect for newbies and more advanced players. Gamers who are interested in checking it out can wishlist and play a demo on Steam. It will launch sometime in the future on Steam and Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more