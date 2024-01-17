Shazam! Director Working on Until Dawn Movie Adaptation

PlayStation Productions is developing yet another movie. Shazam! director David F. Sandberg is working on a movie adaptation of Until Dawn.

Per THR, Sandberg is joining a creative team that includes screenwriter Gary Dauberman, whose credits include The Nun, Annabelle, and It. The Invitation writer Blair Butler wrote the original script, but Dauberman is being brought on to bring the movie home.

Released in 2015, Until Dawn is a horror game that was released on the PlayStation 4. It follows eight characters who are fighting to survive on a mountain and features an interactive system that allows players to choose the outcome of certain events. It received a positive reception upon release, and now, PlayStation Production and Screen Gems are betting on the property to hit twice.

For those who are only familiar with Sandberg’s work on the Shazam! franchise, it may come as a shock to see him step into the realm of horror. However, that’s where the director cut his teeth, helming Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation before diving headfirst into the superhero genre.

And working on the Until Dawn movie means Sandberg is a man of his word, as he made it clear that he was looking to return to horror after the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods. “As I’ve been saying for a while now I’m very eager to go back to horror (as well as trying some new things),” Sandberg told EW. “After six years of Shazam I’m definitely done with superheroes for now.”

Plot details are under wraps for Until Dawn, but THR says that Screen Gems describes it as an “R-rated love letter to the horror genre, centering on an ensemble cast.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is streaming now on Netflix.