Sherlock Holmes The Awakened Remake Release Date Set, Special Editions Revealed

Frogwares’ Sherlock Holmes The Awakened remake has locked in a release date of April 11, 2023 on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S, in addition to revealing special editions and preorder details. The launch is only about a month away, so you won’t have to wait long to see how the Ukrainian studio has reimagined the original 2007 point-and-click adventure. Better yet, Frogwares has released a new gameplay trailer, showing a few scenes from the project. You can check it out for yourself in the Sherlock Holmes The Awakened remake release date trailer below.

But wait! There’s more! Frogwares has confirmed that the Sherlock Holmes The Awakened remake has gone gold, meaning the vast majority of its development is finally complete. Additionally, those who preorder the game will receive the Sleuth’s Attire cosmetic set, giving Sherlock some slick threads to patrol around in when uncovering eldritch terrors. Preorder options are available for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox players now, though Frogwares says that Switch preorders will be available at a later date.

The Sherlock Holmes The Awakened standard edition will cost $39.99, with a Deluxe Edition containing the full game, six exclusive outfits, and sidequest packs also purchasable for $49.99. PC players, meanwhile, will be able to pick up the Premium Edition, which costs $54.99 and comes with all of the Deluxe Edition content, as well as a digital art book and soundtrack.

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened will tell a somewhat familiar story with an all-new coat of paint next month. Keep an eye out for more from Frogwares.