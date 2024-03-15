Shōgun: What Do Gozarimasuru & Gozaimasu Mean, Answered

English sailor John Blackthorne learns a bunch of new Japanese words in Shōgun Episode 4, “Chapter 4: The Eightfold Fence” – including gozarimasuru. So, what does gozarimasuru mean in Shōgun, and how does it relate to the modern word gozaimasu?

What Does Gozarimasuru Mean in FX’s Shōgun?

“Chapter 4: The Eightfold Fence” devotes a significant chunk of its screentime to Blackthorne’s efforts to learn the language and customs of feudal Japan. He’s largely tutored in this regard by Toda Mariko, who has him talking (and bathing) like a local in no time. Even so, Blackthorne still struggles to properly pronounce some of the new additions to his vocabulary, especially gozarimasuru. So, what does gozarimasuru mean?

Gozarimasuru is a tricky word to translate into English. The best approximation is that it means “am”, “is”, or “to be/exist.” Regardless, it’s a very polite expression and in the context of Shōgun Episode 4, effectively equates to “Thank you very much.” That’s why Blackthorne wins over his consort, Usami Fuji, by (almost) using the word correctly: because it symbolizes his more respectful treatment of her in Episode 4’s second half.

That said, viewers keen to follow Blackthorne’s lead and drop gozarimasuru in real-life conversation should note that it’s now considered an archaic word. Instead, most Japanese people use the shorter, more modern gozaimasu. Gozaimasu is seemingly heard in several scenes in “Chapter 4: The Eightfold Fence,” which indicates that Shōgun‘s linguistics consultants approved the use of both variations of the word within the show’s late Sengoku period setting.

Regardless, gozarimasuru is the word favored by Blackthorne. And even though the brash Englishman mangles it somewhat, his actual timing is impeccable. After all, what better occasion is there for a sincere display of gratitude than being presented with your consort’s father’s swords?

Shōgun is currently airing on FX, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays. Here’s the release schedule for the show.