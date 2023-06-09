Here’s the Short List for Who Might Play Clark Kent & Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy

The history of screen-testing for Superman is one that has already reached its apex thanks to Nicolas Cage. However, with James Gunn nearing casting his new Superman for the new DC cinematic universe, the reportedly upcoming screen tests might come in a close second. Deadline is reporting that Gunn and WB are setting up another round of screen tests to try out actors for both Lois Lane and Clark Kent / Superman, and we have an apparent short list of who is in the running for both roles in Superman Legacy.

With this second round of screen testing starting around Father’s Day weekend, Gunn, who is writing and directing the movie, and his co-DC head Peter Safran will see what may be the finalists for one of the bigger films ever made. The pair will see a trio of actors for Clark Kent / Superman in Legacy: Nicholas Hoult (X-Men: First Class, Renfield) David Corenswet (The Politician), and Tom Brittney (Grantchester). Those three will be joined by a trio of maybe-Lois Lane actors: Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton). All of these actors had already been reported to have submitted audition tapes for the coveted roles, and it seems they’re moving on. Other key roles like Lex Luthor and Jimmy Olsen are not in the casting phase yet as Gunn and Safran look to nail these two leads first.

If these actors all sound / look younger, that’s intentional. Superman: Legacy is said to take place in the early years of Clark Kent’s life as Superman as he gets set up in Metropolis and becomes an ace reporter.

The movie will focus on Superman’s heritage and “how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.” That plot, of course, puts Henry Cavill out of a job as Gunn looks to launch an entirely new cinematic universe that won’t be bringing his Superman back (until he makes a Keaton-like return 30 years from now).