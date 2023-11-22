Sorry, the Madame Web Trailer Actually Has Me Excited

There is a bizarre fervor around Madame Web.

The usual suspects are out there with their over-the-top reaction videos, and there are also shows like Double Toasted with their signature charm taking swipes at Madame Web. I, however, would like to take a different stance – if you’ll allow me – because I’m excited for this next corner of Spidey’s ever-growing web.

For me, Sony has never played by the conventional rules. It’s also one of the rare studios that can try something totally bananas, and even when it doesn’t work, it’s at least interesting. Within the trailer for Madame Web, there is this eccentric style that has given rise to many memeable moments.

Like a Turd in the Wind

These memeable moments come from character moments and genuinely fun and interesting choices. I look to the Venom films for some of the highlights. Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom has been a surprisingly engaging choice for the lethal protector. From off-the-wall comedy to the bizarre shipping moments within each film, Venom and Eddie have become relationship goals for people. They’re an interesting pair, and I always look forward to each new entry.

Now, within the Madame Web trailer, there is that same sense of wildness. Seeing Ezekiel Sim come to life, a reasonably low-tier character in Spidey’s world, is thrilling for me. The character’s stuntwork, in particular, is fascinating and reminiscent of The Amazing Spider-Man films, another series of movies that, in my humble opinion, are deeply underappreciated.

This eccentric flair is present in every film in the Spider-Verse. It started in the original Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire. Sam Raimi brought his signature style to the iconic hero, and it created an absolute treat. Willem Dafoe was iconic and suitably wild as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin. He was magnetic in and out of his Power Rangers-inspired Green Goblin suit.

Then there is Spider-Man 2, a film that is often discussed as being one of the best superhero films ever. What I find bizarre and brilliant, at times, is Spider-Man 3. Even with a character he didn’t want in the film, the poorly placed Venom, Raimi gave audiences so many memorable moments in Spider-Man 3. From that iconic dance to Bully Maguire, even the questionable moments brought joy.

We Have to Push the Boundaries, Take the Risks.

This strange spirit has given Sony’s films their own distinct flair. From Into The Spider-Verse leaning into that eccentricity with its off-kilter animation choices to all of Morbius, Sony has never let that air of wildness leave their films.

And every Spider-Verse film has added to the tapestry that Madame Web is entering. These characters feel like they would be at home within any corner we’ve seen. I’m excited to see Cassie, Julia, Mattie, and Anya enter this world of insects, animals, aliens, and vampires because it’s just a wild and wicked place to visit.

Now, there are also rumors that Sony’s superhero universe will merge with the MCU’s Spider-Man during Spider-Man 4. This will finally introduce a Spider-Man to this established universe. Now, be honest. Do you honestly want all these weird characters meeting Tom Holland? No, of course not – you want them clashing with Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire. You want weird dances and men in giant rhino suits. You want Morbin’ Time, and that’s the grand tradition Madame Web is continuing.

By making a universe of weirdly relatable villains, Sony can now bring in their heroes to do battle with them. By building the Spider-Verse with Miles and drawing upon the Spider-Men that came before, there can be something truly outstanding within these stories.

With the groundwork laid by the entire Spider-Verse of films, Madame Web could add even more fuel to the fire. Getting to see these characters introduced in their own story and then have it integrated into the larger story could be wonderful. After all, Sony has always wanted its own universe, and it’s been slowly building it. Even failures, relaunches, and reboots haven’t stopped the studio. Madame Web and her web warriors are just the latest spiders to come down that drain and make an immediate impact.