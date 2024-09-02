Squirrel With a Gun Is the Zany Platformer I Needed This Year [Review]

Some premises can only be done the proper justice in the form of a video game, such as a story told in Squirrel With A Gun. It’s the story of a squirrel…. with a gun. That’s the basic plot that you need to know, and if this premise sounds enticing, you can stop reading here. Please, don’t actually do that, because there are a few things you should know before jumping into the streets as this adorable rodent.

Recommended Videos

Unreal Engine, More Like Unreal Premise

Screenshot via The Escapist

I’ve been following Squirrel With A Gun for quite some time since I first saw the concept trailer pop up on my Twitter feed long ago. The idea of it sounded like a dream come true for a nutcase like me, and with games like Goat Simulator pushing the idea of zany platformers to new heights, I was ready to see what this could offer me.

I didn’t expect a surprisingly well-built puzzle platformer, something akin to Banjo Kazooie and Gears of War. Yes, I know the obvious Conker reference is there, but this squirrel doesn’t cuss. After a brief and hilarious intro cutscene, I was in control of the titular rodent, pistol in hand. I’m cutting down grunts like it’s nobody’s business, pulling off executions with precision, all before being put into the main hub.

Once I’ve escaped from the basement lair, it’s time to explore. The first house that I burst into has lava floors, and is aptly called “The Spicy House”. I need to jump from chair to chair, deftly avoiding the lava below me, and I’m genuinely surprised by how well this little guy controls. Every button press and thumbstick movement is registered with precision, and I’m nailing jumps I could have never imagined a real squirrel attempting in any lifetime.

Each of these zones has Golden Acorns, Reload Wedges, and even outfits that I can earn, and the puzzles were also surprisingly entertaining to figure out. One in particular that had me in stitches involved me climbing up the side of a cactus while my squirrel pal was screaming at the top of its lungs. After claiming the Golden Acorn at the top, I jump off and land with a ragdoll effect and a bounce that sends it flying Mr. Squirrel into the air.

There is no blood, guts, or gore in Squirrel With A Gun, so everything is played up to 11 for comedic effect. Unfortunately, I don’t think that a comically short runtime alongside a few other technical issues was intended to be part of the overall humor.

Squirrel With A Gun Has A Few Nutty Problems

Screenshot via The Escapist

While Squirrel With A Gun is rather budget-friendly, its roughly 5-hour runtime may be a dealbreaker to some. Make no mistake; I had plenty of fun from start to finish, but I would have loved to see a few additional stages be added in.

That being said, a roadmap of planned content has been made public by the developer of Squirrel With A Gun, so we know that there is at least one additional rival we can square off against in the future. It would have just been nice to have a bit more to do once the game was launched.

While Squirrel With A Gun should have its gunplay front and center, it’s surprisingly not the most entertaining part of the game. Shooting is passible, but the real bread and butter lie in its slick platforming segments, and the sheer hilarity of unlocking the different collectibles spread throughout its world. Rocketing up to the top of a house using a Uzi is never going to get old to me, personally.

There are some technical issues worth noting, as well. Squirrel With A Gun is a surprisingly nice-looking game, but some physics issues can cause more of a headache than you may initially anticipate. It’s much smoother than I expected a game called Squirrel With A Gun to be, but some unintended jankiness can test your patience.

There were a few times that I needed to reload a save due to my squirrel pal getting stuck in geometry, particularly during the first of the two currently available boss fights. Some audio issues also reared their head up, with music cutting in and out, and sound effects being a bit off the mark.

I’m also not sure if it’s intended to do this, but if you save your game and reload, every piece of the environment will revert to where it was before. This can be particularly annoying during the second half of the game because you’ll need to gather up three particular pieces of equipment again to reach a higher portion of the map if you don’t clear it all in one go.

Outside of this, the novelty of being a squirrel with a gun in Squirrel With A Gun never lost its charm throughout my time playing it. It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but if the simple premise has captured your attention in any margin, you’re the intended audience.

Look, we all know that Squirrel With A Gun never set out to win any awards, but there is something it won rather quickly; my heart. I say with every good intention that this is the stupidest thing I’ve ever played, but I loved nearly every moment of it.

While some technical shortcomings, alongside its short runtime, hold it back from being one of the greatest indies ever made, it’s a hilarious romp that I strongly suggest you give a try. I’ve spent $70 on games that I’ve enjoyed far less than this, and those had far more than just a rodent with a rifle.

Verdict: Recommended

Squirrel With A Gun is available now on PC, with Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5 versions releasing October 15, 2024. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy