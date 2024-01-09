Din Djarin and his traveling companion are making their return, but probably not in the way you expected Star Wars‘ next big screen movie will be The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The news comes from Star Wars‘ official website, which reveals that Jon Favreau will be directing the film. It will go into production this year and help transition the franchise’s TV universe to the big screen. You can check out some concept art for the film below:

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau told StarWars.com. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Of course, none of this would be happening without the help of Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, who has high hopes for this new project. “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into Star Wars two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen,” she said.

The announcement didn’t provide an update on Dave Filoni’s film, which was where many expected Din and Grogu to return. However, that project, which is rumored to be an adaptation of Timothy Zahn’s Heir to the Empire novel, appears to be on the back burner as Filoni works on developing the second season of Ahsoka.

No official casting news for The Mandalorian & Grogu was provided, either, but one would expect to see Pedro Pascal return. He’s a busy man, prepping to shoot another season of The Last of Us, among other things, but a movie may fit better into his shooting schedule than another eight-episode season.

