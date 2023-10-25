Still Wakes the Deep Gameplay Reveals Oil Rig Horrors for 2024

Developer The Chinese Room and publisher Secret Mode have unveiled a nice long look at Still Wakes the Deep gameplay and a release window of early 2024. The footage, which showcases a person who has been trapped on a nightmarish oil rig, premiered as part of the Xbox Partner Preview showcase today.

The three-minute trailer most aims for atmosphere, as our unnamed protagonist can be seen scaling through the broken-down Beira D rig, which is located just off the coast of a 1975 version of Scotland. The setting’s cold metal sights and sounds quickly take a turn for the worse when otherworldly horrors begin to rear their ugly heads. If you couldn’t tell, this is unquestionably a Chinese Room project. Sadly, today’s trailer doesn’t reveal much else as far as what to expect from its story or gameplay, but so far, the Still Wakes the Deep gameplay looks to offer a chilling horror experience.

The Still Wakes the Deep gameplay premiered as part of the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, but you can expect it to come to other platforms, too. You can watch the footage below to better understand what lies beneath the surface while we wait for the game to come to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S in the next few months.