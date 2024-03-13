Super Mario Bros Movie Reveals Unused Daisy Concept Art

The Super Mario Bros. Movie may have been seen by nearly every person on Earth, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen everything about it as illustrated by some newly released concept art featuring everyone’s second favorite Princess, Daisy, and Toadette.

Artist Jed Diffenderfer, who worked as an artist and story developer for the film, dropped the concept art on his webpage (which is currently password-locked). Most of the artwork features aspects that made it into the movie or clearly influenced the film, but a battle royale image of sorts features Princess Daisy and Toadette joining the fray. The image is just an early sketch and probably not something that was ever going to be in the film, as it also features a flying blue Yoshi, a bar-throwing Spike, and King Boo. It’s almost a Smash Bros.-like battle that probably would not have fit into the film’s kid-friendly run time.

Toadette and Daisy also show up in a second image that appears to be an unused flashback of sorts that shows the princesses in high school and a weeping, teenage Bowser running away from some social embarrassment. Obviously, whatever plot that represented didn’t come to fruition as in the film, Princess Peach is the only human she knows in the Mushroom Kingdom. Other images from the concept art show off a different take on Bowser’s attack on the Penguin Kingdom and some humorous takes on a plethora of characters.

Daisy, the Princess of Sarasaland, and Toadette did not end up appearing in the final film despite the movie being chock full of Mario and Donkey Kong characters. That doesn’t mean they’ll never show up, however. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the second highest-grossing film of 2023, pulling in $1.3 billion globally, and Nintendo and Illumination quickly greenlit a sequel. Will we get to see two of the Mushroom Kingdom’s best characters show up in the second movie? It’s very possible.