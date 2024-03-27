Surfnboy Talks Using Mobile Gaming to Increase Accessibility (Interview)

Gaming is more diverse than ever in 2024, with players utilizing PC, consoles, and mobile devices to join in on multiplayer games or dive deep into solo experiences. Recently, we talked with YouTuber Surfnboy about the professional mobile gaming arena.

Recommended Videos

With the increasing usability of cloud gaming, remote connection, and more players are turning their tablets or phones into their primary gaming devices. For many, the use of a phone or tablet isn’t just about being portable, it’s also about accessibility. In a time when people don’t always have the option to plop down in front of a PC or TV, a mobile option ensures fans can keep up with their favorite titles.

One company leading the charge on accessible mobile gaming is Samsung. Over the past several years, Samsung has worked to provide devices that can support games like Fortnite, Clash Royale, and many others without overheating, draining battery, or struggling with lag. I personally use my Z Fold5 for everything from Stardew Valley to Monopoly GO, utilizing the transforming screen to create the perfect playable space.

However, some gamers have taken it a step further, building out YouTube and social media platforms focused specifically on mobile gaming and the benefits it offers. One such YouTube creator, Surfnboy, sat down with The Escapist to explain what it’s like to use a mobile device for gaming, how it’s grown his career, and what advice he would offer those looking to jump in and do the same thing.

Surfnboy Tells Fans About The Benefits of Mobile Gaming

Image via Surfnboy

Mobile gaming is an intense option for those looking to become content creators. What got you into mobile gaming? How did it play a role in the building of your YouTube channel?

As a kid growing up I was always on the go and moving so I never had time to play PC or console games, so naturally I took a huge liking to mobile gaming. I fell in love with the games and the mobile community which led me to start my channel.

What is your favorite game to play on mobile? What are the perks of playing it on mobile versus console or PC?

My favorite mobile game currently is Clash Royale, it’s super fun and it’s not available on non-mobile devices, until recently which they don’t have the same playing experience in my opinion as mobile offers.

What are your top three favorite mobile devices of all time?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Image via Samsung

What is your go-to mobile gaming platform this year? Do you have a device releasing that you are particularly excited about?

My go to gaming device currently is my Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 as it offers a great playing experience at the top performance without losing the comfortability to bring it on the go. I’m not aware of new devices coming out but I have been very much enjoying my new S24 Ultra.

What would you like to see innovated in mobile gaming? Is there an area you want to see more growth in? Are there aspects that would help draw in new mobile gamers?

In mobile gaming I would like to see a bigger bridge drawn between the competitive community and the casual community, which was always my goal as a mobile content creator. PC and console games do this well, but I think the future for mobile games is amazing! I would also like to see more transparency from the game developers and dedication as we have seen a lot of games come and go over the years while everyone is left in the dark.

What was the hardest part of building your YouTube channel? Do you have advice for other YouTube gamers who are just starting out?

I would say the hardest part about building my YouTube channel was learning not to follow the trends and copy what’s working for others, but to find my own lane and do what works for me and stay consistent.

What game are you most excited to see grow on mobile platforms in the coming years?

I’m really excited to see the growth of Fortnite mobile long term and I’m really hoping to see them bring the game back for all players and begin communicating and working with the mobile community and creators again in the future.

Is there a game you’ve never played but would like to try out? I know I am a farming sim enthusiast, but I’ve always wanted to give Fortnite a try!

This is less mobile related but I’ve always loved watching Ark Survival evolved videos but I never really played the game probably because it wasn’t available on mobile. But it looks like a ton of fun to play! As far as mobile gaming goes I always make sure to try any new games I see on my radar.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced with mobile gaming specifically? Have you struggled with device size, accessibility, or lag? How did you tackle those issues?

The biggest challenge I’ve faced as a mobile gamer has always been optimization of different games to optimize towards many different devices. Sometimes it can hold you back in a competitive stand point but over the years with amazing companies like Samsung we are really starting to see a shift!

For those wanting to get into mobile gaming, what games or devices would you recommend, and why?

I would recommend a Galaxy Tab S9 if you are looking to really take mobile gaming serious as it provides an incredible competitive value. For the more on the go gamers, I would say that Galaxy S24 Ultra would be your go to, or if you’re playing more consistently on the go I would recommend the Galaxy Z Fold5. As for games there’s so many great ones. For shooters I love Fortnite mobile, cod mobile, pubg mobile. And for a more on the go experience I love Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, and Clash Mini which sadly announced they’re shutting down development, but really I recommend any of the supercell titles!

For anyone wanting to learn more about Surfnboy’s journey as a mobile YouTube creator or the future of mobile gaming and Samsung devices, the Samsung Galaxy Creator Collective is currently underway. Starting on March 27, 2024, at 7 PM CT, gamers can tune in on Twitch and YouTube to learn about the newest expansions to the mobile gaming world. Alongside Surfnboy, creators like MrBeast, Dude Perfect, Demi Bagby, Marilyn Hue, and Drex Lee will all be contributing to discussions surrounding mobile gaming and what strides are needed or currently underway in the mobile gaming community.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more