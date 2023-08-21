The 11-Year Civilization Game that Went Out of Control – The Stuff of Legends

In this episode of The Stuff of Legends, Frost tells us the story of a game of Civilization 2 that went on for over a decade.

The 11-Year Civilization Game that Went Out of Control – Transcript

You guys have been so good, the cops were only called on us three times tonight. Let’s have a treat with something a little darker.

Civilization is a game franchise where you can indulge in all sorts of geopolitical altruism and debauchery from the comfort of your own home. Any form of altered history is liable to occur in this world mismanagement simulator. Getting nuked by Mohandas Gandhi is not an exception, it’s the norm. Each match starts with various world leaders with basic tribes in the ancient world. From there, it’s a race to dominate the others through various win conditions, cultural, science, or global domination to name a few. The battle progresses through the distinct eras of history, renaissance, industrial, and usually ends somewhere in the modern age. But one player’s curiosity got the better of him. He let his Civilization 2 game play out bit by bit for over 11 years of real-life time until he lost control of the post-post-post-apocalyptic hellscape and himself with it.

