Sometimes, problems can’t be solved peacefully. In the best action movies of 2023, great heroes know explosions, weapons, and superpowers are needed to save the day. In a year filled with action, these films stood out above the rest.

Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle barely makes the list because it’s partly a cookie-cutter superhero origin story we’ve seen too many times. Beyond that, though, is a story and hero different from the typical superhero mold. Jamie Reyes is searching for his place in the world after completing college, and he must face the role that’s been chosen for him – and the power that comes along with it.

Xolo Maridueña is great in the film, and Blue Beetle shines because of the humanity in the story. Jamie is the centerpiece of that strength, but his family, played by a cast including George Lopez and Adriana Barraza, are the heart of the movie and Jamie’s constant throughout.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

For me, this movie was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2023. Films like this typically end up as dumpster fires as often as they deliver fun and adventure. Luckily, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor among Thieves hits the nail on the head. The outstanding cast, including Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, and Michelle Rodriguez, is one of the reasons it works so well.

The cast is only half of the equation, though. Honor Among Thieves knows what it is and what it needs to be. Rather than being ultra-serious, it leans into a silliness reminiscent of the best Pirates of the Caribbean films. Don’t discount the action sequences, either. You’re going to get some of the best action of any of these movies in Honor Among Thieves.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

The MCU has had a lot of struggles in the past couple of years. Thankfully, the sendoff for the Guardians of the Galaxy wasn’t one of them. Like many of the best MCU films, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 knows what it is and leans into its identity with all its heart. That gives the viewer a funny, silly, but still heartfelt and powerful film.

No MCU sendoff will ever compare to the goodbyes we said in Avengers: Endgame, but Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 feels like an earned and deserved ending. That alone makes it stand out among current MCU offerings.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

No one will say that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny wasn’t a divisive film among fans. Despite that, the fifth installment in the legendary franchise offered up a lot of fun, some great action moments, and a story with character depth we don’t often see in an Indiana Jones movie.

What’s the biggest reason I liked Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny? The real treasure being saved was Indiana Jones himself. The iconic hero had lost everything, including his self-worth, and he felt that he quite literally belonged in the past. This adventure forces him to face his past and come to terms with his place in the world now. In addition, the action in this movie is mainly great, especially the opening to the movie set in 1944.

John Wick 4

The John Wick movies have become the go-to action experience of a generation, and the fourth installment didn’t disappoint. You’re not going to find a lot of story depth in the John Wick films, but the action, choreography, and lighting more than makeup for whatever might be missing in the way of narrative.

The John Wick movies are as great an excuse as any to get to the movie theater. But John Wick 4 accomplished something even better – it confirmed that Keanu Reeves still has it after the disastrous Matrix: Resurrections.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part I

Tom Cruise just knows how to make a great action movie. Mission: Impossible had a really strange run in theatres this summer, though. Despite being an excellent movie – critics praised the film across the board – its box office performance was considered a disappointment. It was just one of many summer action blockbusters that underperformed in 2023.

Dead Reckoning Part I is still very worth a watch, though. It has intense action, an intriguing story, and, as always, Tom Cruise running really fast. If you were one of the many who missed this film in theaters, I recommend grabbing it on digital.

