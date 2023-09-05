The Stuff of LegendsVideo GamesVideo Series

The Cursed Development of Carmageddon – The Stuff of Legends

By
0

In this episode of The Stuff of Legends, Frost tells us about Carmageddon and the absolutely cursed story behind its development.

The Cursed Development of Carmageddon – Transcript

You want that one? That story? It’s a little graphic. Well, I won’t tell if you won’t.

Carmageddon is credited by many as the game that pioneered 3D physics game engines and prototyped open world design, but it almost never was. There were problems with licenses, game-breaking bugs, cops, and the British government, but every misstep ended up being a blessing in disguise. Before Ubisoft, before Bethesda, before CD Projekt, there was a small development team on a quiet island, their math professor, and their professional nutjob friend Tony Taylor. 

About the author

Sebastian Ruiz
Sebastian Ruiz joined The Escapist in June 2021, but has been failing his way up the video game industry for years. He went from being a voice actor, whose most notable credit is Felicia Day mistaking him for Matt Mercer in the game Vaporum, to a video editor with a ten-year Smite addiction, to a content creator for the aforementioned Hi-Rez MOBA, before focusing his attention on game development and getting into freelance QA. With a lack of direction, Sebastian sought out The Escapist as a place to work with like-minded individuals and fuel his ambitions. While he enjoys dabbling in all kinds of games to expand his horizons, even the worst roguelikes can get his attention.
More Stories by Sebastian Ruiz