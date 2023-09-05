The Cursed Development of Carmageddon – The Stuff of Legends

In this episode of The Stuff of Legends, Frost tells us about Carmageddon and the absolutely cursed story behind its development.

The Cursed Development of Carmageddon – Transcript

You want that one? That story? It’s a little graphic. Well, I won’t tell if you won’t.

Carmageddon is credited by many as the game that pioneered 3D physics game engines and prototyped open world design, but it almost never was. There were problems with licenses, game-breaking bugs, cops, and the British government, but every misstep ended up being a blessing in disguise. Before Ubisoft, before Bethesda, before CD Projekt, there was a small development team on a quiet island, their math professor, and their professional nutjob friend Tony Taylor.