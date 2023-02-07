This video is sponsored by Figurama Collectors. Join the waitlist to preorder the Silent Hill: Red Pyramid Thing vs. James Sunderland Statue on February 11 at 11:00 p.m. JST and use coupon code TESH2 for a $35 discount: https://figurama-collectors.com/collections/elite-exclusive/products/silent-hill-2-red-pyramid-thing-vs-james-sunderland-statue

This week on The Recap podcast, Marty, Darren, and Frost discuss the big worrying trend in content: AI, especially after an AI-generated Seinfeld-esque comedy show recently went haywire.