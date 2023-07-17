Cold TakeVideo Series

The Indie Game Identity Is in Danger – Cold Take

This week on Cold Take, Frost takes a look at the growing problem of the “indie” game identity in the games industry.

As Laurence Block once put it, sometimes it’s a dog-eat-dog world and the rest of the time it’s the other way around.

At a brief glance I give off the appearance of never holding a firm conviction for longer than 8 minutes. It can be difficult to keep up to date when during one week’s drinking session I’m delivering a silver lined diatribe stating: the Triple A scene is beneficial for gaming as a whole, blunders and all. Then the next week, I’m insinuating that the gaming industry could do with a metaphorical Robespierere cleaning out all the negligent business operations that weigh down the studios we know and love. I agree, it’s enough to make a guy lose his head, but this week will be no different as I hang the flickering interrogation light over the indie scene. Games made with the independent vision and authority of a select few are far more endearing to me. Not necessarily more or less entertaining than games made through big money and conjoined efforts, but indie games are where I go for something more personal than a massive group project. Call it recency bias, but I find the indie scene’s current choice of frontmen has made the genre feel less unique and more Triple-A Jr.

