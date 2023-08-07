The Stuff of LegendsVideo Series

The Infamous EVE Online Bank Heist – The Stuff of Legends

In this episode of The Stuff of Legends, Sebastian Ruiz (Frost) tells us the story of the most memorable heist EVE Online.

The Infamous EVE Online Bank Heist – Transcript

Now, I’m not saying iron maidens aren’t fun. But you know what’s more fun? A good ol’ fashioned heist story, in space no less.

There’s an MMORPG called Eve Online and here all your space fantasies can come true. Design your own ship from the ground up, hop from planet to planet, or, in this case, pull a heist on one of the biggest space banks of 2006 and make off with $170,000 of in-game currency


About the author

Sebastian Ruiz
Sebastian Ruiz joined The Escapist in June 2021, but has been failing his way up the video game industry for years. He went from being a voice actor, whose most notable credit is Felicia Day mistaking him for Matt Mercer in the game Vaporum, to a video editor with a ten-year Smite addiction, to a content creator for the aforementioned Hi-Rez MOBA, before focusing his attention on game development and getting into freelance QA. With a lack of direction, Sebastian sought out The Escapist as a place to work with like-minded individuals and fuel his ambitions. While he enjoys dabbling in all kinds of games to expand his horizons, even the worst roguelikes can get his attention.
