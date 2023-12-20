The Regime Trailer Charts a Descent Into Dystopia

HBO has shared the first trailer for its upcoming Max original miniseries The Regime, which chronicles the fall of a political institution over the course of a year.

The six-episode series stars Kate Winslet as the Chancellor of “a modern European regime,” who has previously led her nation to prosperity. The beginning of the trailer seems to hint at her wanting to take the next step towards relevance on the world stage with the line, “It is time to show America and the world precisely what we are worth.”

Things then get rather unnerving, as she hires a new guard who seems to take his job a little too seriously, and her rule begins to seem less democratic and more dictatorial, with scenes of an apparent illness and violence outside the palace. The trailer for The Regime offers an intriguing look at what could be one of the surprise hits of 2024.

Joining Winslet among the top line cast are Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton, and Hugh Grant.

The showrunner and writer on The Regime is Will Tracy, who previously wrote the 2022 film The Menu and several episodes of the hit series Succession, which ended its four-season run earlier this year. Meanwhile, directorial duties are being handled by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, both of which are best known for their dramatic works. Frears is behind the likes of State of the Union and Victoria & Abdul, while Hobbs has handled several episodes of The Crown over recent years.

The Regime will debut first on HBO on March 3, 2024 and will be available to stream via Max thereafter.