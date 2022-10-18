This week on The Recap podcast, we discuss the season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the latest episode of House of the Dragon and Andor, and more!
This week on The Recap podcast, we discuss the season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the latest episode of House of the Dragon and Andor, and more!
Discussion
WhatHeSei:
Commented on: How Important Is Character to a Character Action Game Like Bayonetta?
Extreme Toast:
Commented on: Black Adam Kept Getting Rated R Because He Massacred Too Many People
Cohasset:
Commented on: The Future of the Silent Hill Series is Set to Be Revealed This Week
09philj:
Commented on: She-Hulk Grappled with Its Audience on the Other Side of the Fourth Wall
Andy:
Commented on: She-Hulk Grappled with Its Audience on the Other Side of the Fourth Wall