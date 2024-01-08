This Black Clover-Style Anime Is the Harry Potter Alternative of Your Dreams

The Harry Potter franchise cornered the market for wizards and witches for the last couple of generations. In recent times, though, there has been a surge of anime that riff on the world of witches and wizards. One of the best is Mashle: Magic and Muscles. This anime is following a trend in recent years of pushing against the idea of magic is might.

In Mashle: Magic and Muscles, we follow young Mash, a boy who must become a Divine Visionary to save his adoptive father. This wouldn’t be such a problem in a world brimming with magic, but Mash is completely devoid of any magical ability. He is a kind of abomination in this world. However, Mash has made up for this problem with sheer muscular might. That’s right, folks – in this world of magic, this mighty muscular boy is a terrifying anomaly. Now, he has to hide what he is, and to fool his classmates and teachers, he must shout out spells from his self-taught “Muscle Magic.”

Riffing on Magical Might Is Right

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is the logical conclusion of anime parodying magic-centric stories like Harry Potter. One of the other muscle/magic anime is Black Clover. This has a similar beginning, with the lead character, Asta, also being bereft of magic. Unlike Mashle, though, Asta eventually finds his own kind of magic. He essentially becomes Naruto, and the series takes on a more serious tone. However, Mash and his misfits of magic continue the parody. Mash constantly kneeing his overpowered opponents into submission while the series riffs off many tropes franchises like Harry Potter championed.

Two characters that are reminiscent of Draco and Snape are shown early in the anime, and Mash deals with them in a way I think we all wish Harry had done. There is also a Dumbledore-esque character who takes a shine to Mash. His approval of Mash’s actions shines a hilarious light on how Big D would allow Harry to get away with everything under his watchful eye. There is also a House system similar to the four House of Hogwarts, but there is one House omitted, which feels like another dig at Hufflepuff.

There’s More than Meets the Eye in Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Now, there is depth to be found within Mashle: Magic and Muscles. Several of the characters have interesting backstories that push their trope-ridden stories in interesting directions. I personally enjoyed Dot and Lance’s journeys in the first season. Also, it is funny to watch Mash just rip apart the magical elite with his own style of “magic.”

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is an interesting and funny anime that is an excellent experience for anyone looking for a trippy take on the magical chosen one story. The series scoffs at the magical wonders with its muscular might and is a must-watch as we head into its second season this year.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles is available to stream now on Crunchyroll and other platforms.