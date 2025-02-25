Warner Bros. Games Shutting Down Three Studios & Cancelling Wonder Woman Game

The Wonder Woman game has had a tumultuous time. It was thought to be live service, and then there were reports it would never be released. Sadly, that last point rings true, as today, Warner Bros. Games confirmed it is canceling the title and shuttering three entire studios.

Journalist Jason Schreier broke the news on social media:

BREAKING: Warner Bros. Games is shutting down Monolith Productions, Player First Games, and WB San Diego, sources tell Bloomberg News. Warner Bros. is also canceling the Wonder Woman game. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-02-25T18:57:33.283Z

Later, it was confirmed by Warner Bros. Games itself:

WB confirms Jason's reporting in a new statement — AmericanTruckSongs10 (@ethangach.bsky.social) 2025-02-25T19:14:39.498Z

Player First Games was the developer behind the WB fighter MultiVersus, which itself is shutting down completely on May 30. WB San Diego was responsible for free-to-play mobile titles. Monolith Productions was working on the Wonder Woman adventure but had also created such games as F.E.A.R. and Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor. Will its patented Nemesis System be free for other developers to use now? I doubt it!

Not only were millions of dollars wasted on Wonder Woman‘s development, but now, countless employees are left without their livelihoods. It is also quite telling that Warner Bros. Games only sees a select few as its cash cows: Harry Potter, DC, Game of Thrones, and Mortal Kombat. However, even Mortal Kombat 1 is having issues, as it is claimed all of its future DLC plans have been scrapped. Time will tell if Hogwarts Legacy 2 and Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will be successful. I’m surprised Rocksteady was spared to make a new Batman title after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League failed to meet sales expectations. I guess only certain studios can keep their jobs after lackluster sales and others get axed, even though both sets of groups can claim they have had bonafide hits.

What does the future of the video game industry hold if there are significant layoffs and studio closures every week? Perhaps, in a few years, only Capcom and Nintendo will remain as video game companies.

