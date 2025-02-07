The $100 Million Wonder Woman Video Game Might Never Be Released

There’s trouble brewing in DC paradise, and it involves the Wonder Woman video game. Warner Bros. is far from happy with its video game division’s performance, and the plug might be pulled on Diana Prince’s adventures before fans even get to see any gameplay footage.

Set the dial in the DeLorean back to 2021 – specifically Dec. 9 of the year and The Game Awards. The ceremony showcased a brief all-CG trailer of a forthcoming project: An open-world Wonder Woman video game from Monolith Productions, the development studio behind the sensational Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor. While understandably no gameplay footage debuted at the time, the news was welcomed by fans. Finally, another DC superhero game that wasn’t centered around Batman. Since then, it’s been radio silence – bar a leak of concept art.

So, what the heck is happening with this game? According to Bloomberg, it isn’t good news. As it stands, Warner Bros. feels its video game division is severely underperforming and changes are afoot. Now, there’s a big question mark surrounding the status of the Wonder Woman video game that’s already cost around $100 million. As per the report, development for the game was overhauled and restarted under a new creative director in 2024. Those familiar with the situation are alleged to have said that it “is still years away from release, if it ever makes it to market.”

What’s even more disappointing to learn is that Monolith Productions was applying the Nemesis system from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor to the Wonder Woman video game and building upon it. However, the decision was said to have gone the way of the SnyderVerse and scrapped for a straightforward action-adventure approach.

Unquestionably, Warner Bros. must be panicking about its next DC game. Especially after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League turned out to be an expensive nothing burger that cost its parent company not only millions of dollars but also reputational damage. Due to this, it’s unlikely that the execs will be signing off on anything too revolutionary or boundary-pushing for the immediate future.

In terms of the Wonder Woman video game, there’s a real possibility it might never see the light of day. Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav hasn’t been afraid of scrapping projects late into development (see: Batgirl and Coyote vs. Acme) if he foresees no return on investment or if a tax break is on offer. The Lasso of Truth compels us to say that the chances of this game being released are very low at present.

