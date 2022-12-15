This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee examines the tonal issues of many current AAA video games, including the tone of a game like God of War Ragnarok and Sonic Frontiers.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

Games industry, your mother and I are worried. We need to have a conversation about your tone. And I’m not talking about that purple eyeshadow you’ve been wearing to school. I feel like I’ve reviewed an awful lot of games with tone issues lately so it’s probably time to highlight the problem.

You may also like