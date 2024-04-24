We Simulated the Stanley Cup Playoffs Using NHL 24. Here’s What Happened

For hockey fans, the NHL playoffs are the best time of year. Over the course of two months, sixteen teams compete for the Stanley Cup in a tournament that’s one of the most dramatic in sports. We used NHL 24 to predict the winners of each series, and there were some surprises.

Round One

The favorites largely prevailed in the first round. Edmonton, Vancouver, and Florida were all particularly dominant, each winning in 5 games. The President’s Trophy winning New York Rangers needed 7 games to get past the Washington Capitals, and the Jets defeated the Avalanche in 7 games in what would be considered the only upset according to oddsmakers.

Dallas defeated Las Vegas in 5 games. Apparently NHL 24 doesn’t account for the Mark Stone’s superpower to magically completely heal on the eve of the playoffs.

In the most Maple Leafs thing ever, Toronto blew a 3-0 series lead and lost in seven games to the Boston Bruins. Sorry, Leafs fans. Even NHL 24 is in on the joke, it seems.

At the end of the first round, Teuvo Teraveinen is the scoring leader with 12 points in six games. His team, the Carolina Hurricanes, advanced with relative ease over the New York Islanders.

First Round Results

Dallas Stars defeat Vegas Golden Knights in 5 games

Winnipeg Jets defeat Colorado Avalanche in 7 games

Vancouver Canucks defeat Nashville Predators in 5 games

Edmonton Oilers defeat Los Angeles Kings in 5 games

New York Rangers defeat Washington Capitals in 7 games

Carolina Hurricanes defeat New York Islanders in 6 games

Florida Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Lightning in 5 games

Boston Bruins defeat Toronto Maple Leafs in 7 games

Second Round

Things get interesting in the second round, as some really enticing matchups take center stage. While favorites dominated the opening round, the underdogs control the narrative in Round 2. The President’s Trophy winners don’t need to download EA Sports PGA Tour—they’re golfing for real after falling to the Carolina Hurricanes in 6 games. The other division winner in the Eastern Conference saw their season end, too, as the Bruins defeated the Florida Panthers in 5 games.

In the Western Conference, Winnipeg defeated Dallas in 6 games to advance to the Western Conference Final. The real story out West, though, is Edmonton. The Oilers swept the Pacific Division-winning Vancouver Canucks, setting up an all-Canada Western Conference Final. At 8-1 in the playoffs so far, the Oilers are looking absolutely dominant.

Teuvo Teraveinen is still the points leader after Round 2. He has an impressive 19 points in 12 games. Second is Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl with 16 points in 9 games.

Second Round Results

Winnipeg Jets defeat Dallas Stars in 6 games

Edmonton Oilers defeat Vancouver Canucks in 4 games

Carolina Hurricanes defeat New York Rangers in 6 games

Boston Bruins defeat Florida Panthers in 5 games

Conference Finals

Even a runaway locomotive has vulnerabilities. Edmonton had been absolutely dominant in the first two rounds, and it looked like this might finally be the year for Connor McDavid and friends. But as it turns out, jets are faster than runaway trains. Winnipeg wins the Western Conference Final with relative ease, defeating Edmonton in 5 games behind the great goaltending of Connor Hellebuyck.

In the Eastern Conference Final, Carolina’s dream of finally hoisting the Stanley Cup with their current talented core came to an end. Quickly. Boston was dominant again, defeating the Hurricanes in 4 games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

We have a new scoring leader at the end of Round 3, and it’s a familiar face to anyone who watches scoring leaderboards. Davis Pastrnak has emerged as the top point-getter with 22 points in 16 games played.

Our Stanley Cup Final is set. The Boston Bruins vs. the Winnipeg Jets in the battle of “if you bet this as your Stanley Cup Final matchup at the beginning of the season you’d be rich today” teams.

Conference Final Results

Winnipeg Jets defeat Edmonton Oilers in 5 games

Boston Bruins defeat Carolina Hurricanes in 4 games

Stanley Cup Final

Winnipeg hits the road and wins Game 1 in what was undoubtedly a raucous TD Garden atmosphere in Boston. Josh Morrissey led the way for the Jets with 2 points. He has an impressive 23 points in the Jets’ 19 playoff games.

In Game 2, Winnipeg gets out to an early lead with goals from Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers. Charlie McAvoy gut the lead to 2-1 before Cole Perfetti sealed the win by beating Jeremy Swayman before the midpoint of the third period. Winnipeg takes a commanding 2-0 series lead heading home to the True North.

I can only imagine that the whiteout in Winnipeg for a Stanley Cup Final game would be an absolute madhouse. The Bruins are up to the task, though, as they grab an early 2-0 lead in Game 3. However, the Jets won’t be denied, as three third period goals give the home team the victory and a 3-0 series lead.

It turns out to be a lopsided Stanley Cup Final, as the Jets win 6-4 in Game 4 to capture the franchise’s first ever Stanley Cup. That ought to give Jets fans some hope as they navigate a tough playoff road this spring.

Connor Hellebuyck was phenomenal and takes home the Conn Smythe trophy—the award isn’t given in Tournament Mode, but he deserves it in this simulation. The leading scorer for the playoffs was David Pastrnak with 28 points in 20 games played.

Stanley Cup Final Results

Winnipeg Jets defeat Boston Bruins in 4 games

And that’s the Stanley Cup playoffs simulated in NHL 24. If you’re looking for more, check out our best center build.

