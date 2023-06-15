What Are Minimum PC Requirements for Aliens: Dark Descent?

Twenty years after Aliens Versus Predator: Extinction was released, we finally got a new Aliens strategy game. Aliens: Dark Descent puts you in charge of a group of Colonial Marines who, well armed or not, are about to march into a nightmare. But if you want to experience this Xenomorph mayhem on PC, you’ll need to make sure your PC is up to it. If you want to know what the minimum PC requirements for Aliens: Dark Descent are, we have the answer.

If you’re looking forward to shooting the Xenomorphs in their stupid extendable mouths, you’ll need Windows 10 or 11 at the very least. On top of that you’ll need 3 GB+ of video memory, which, provided you bought your gaming PC in the last four years, shouldn’t be a stretch. But here’s precisely what you’ll need to make those creatures regret their chest-bursting antics.

Aliens: Dark Descent Minimum Requirements on PC

OS: Windows 10 or 11 64 bit

Processor: AMD FX-6300 / Intel Core i3-6100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 3 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon R9 380 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

This should, with the graphical settings turned down to low, let you run the game in 1920×1080 resolution at 30 FPS.

Next, here are the recommended requirements.

Aliens: Dark Descent Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 or 11 64 bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 1800X / Intel Core i7-9700K

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: 6 GB VRAM, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

These specifications will let you run the game in 1920×1080 resolution at 60 FPS, with the graphic settings turned up to “epic.”

Could the game run with less? It’s conceivable, but I wouldn’t recommend it. It’s RTS strategy, not a turn-based strategy game, so even the shortest stutter could be costly.

Those are the minimum PC requirements and beyond for Aliens: Dark Descent. Happy bug-hunting!