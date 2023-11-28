Warning: The following article contains spoilers for what Viltrumites are weak to in Invincible.

After Season 1 of Invincible, it’s hard to believe that anything could take down a full-blooded Viltrumite. However, everyone has an Achilles heel. So, what are Viltrumites weak to in Invincible?

What Is the Weakness of Viltrumites in Invincible?

It’s hard not to compare Viltrumites to Kryptonians in DC Comics. Like Superman after he absorbs solar energy from a yellow sun, Viltrumites have superhuman strength, endurance, speed, and stamina and can fly. They also age incredibly slowly, which keeps them in their prime for much, much longer. However, just like Superman has Kryptonite, Viltrumites have a major weakness.

To accommodate their ability to fly, Viltrumites have sensitive inner ears. Certain frequencies can throw them off balance, and attacks that come from inside the inner ear can be particularly devastating. This weakness has yet to really be showcased in the Prime Video series, but it’ll be crucial to the story in the future if the comic it’s based on is anything to go by.

Is There Anything Else?

There are a few other Viltrumite weaknesses that the Invincible comics showcase. First, there are some beasts in the galaxy that can prove a challenge for even the strongest of the Viltrumite, such as the Rognarr, which gave Omni-Man a run for his money. There are also some poisons that are able to weaken Viltrumites, not enough to kill them, but at least make them vulnerable to attack.

As both seasons of Invincible have shown, however, the second biggest threat to Viltrumites are other Viltrumites. In the Season 1 finale, Omni-Man does serious damage to his son, and even though Mark Grayson isn’t a full-blooded Viltrumite, he’s still one of the stronger characters in the series. And if that wasn’t convincing enough, Season 2, Episode 4, “It’s Been a While,” featured plenty of Viltrumite-on-Viltrumite crime, and it was pretty bloody.