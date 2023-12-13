What If…? Season 2 Trailer Reveals a Big Justin Hammer Twist

Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2 reveals the return of Sam Rockwell as Iron Man 2 antagonist Justin Hammer – with a major upgrade.

Justin Hammer appears twice in the new trailer. The first time, he’s opening a Christmas present of Iron Man-themed socks. In the second, he’s suited up in what looks like Tony Stark’s Hulk Buster Iron Man armor. The brief shot shows him saying they “got the color of the suit right” before putting on the helmet and declaring, “I’m Santa Claus, baby!” Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe noted a figure in a What If…? poster that many theorized was Hammer. Rockwell only played the character in the one film, but he’s remained a popular character in the fanbase despite Iron Man 2‘s lukewarm reception from fans.

The very first shot of the trailer reveals another big surprise: a brief look at God Loki’s Yggdrasil timeline tree from the end of Loki Season 2. The Watcher stands beside Captain Carter as they overlook the tree at the end of time. Even Loki’s tree has a festive flare for the Christmas-themed season, decorated with enormous bulbs and garland. Otherwise, Loki only appears in a single shot of the trailer, looking somber. It remains unclear which episode(s) he may appear in. However, the seventh episode, titled “What If… Hela found the Ten Rings?,” does feature both Hela and Odin, so he could possibly show up there.

What If…? Season 2 contains nine new episodes, which premiere one a day beginning on Dec. 22. This season includes at least two alternate takes on the Avengers team, the introduction of Kahhori, a brand-new hero to Marvel, and more. The first season of What If…? touted itself as an anthology series with disconnected episodes, only to reveal an overarching plot in the end. The exact plot of Season 2 remains under wraps.