What is the release time of Jade Shadows in Warframe?

The Warframe community is abuzz with excitement as a new update called Jade Shadows will be released later today. All manner of new content will arrive in the game, including a new Warframe and a new Clan event, but when exactly will the update be out?

What is the exact release time for Jade Shadows?

Jade Shadows will be released on June 18, 2024, at around 11 am CT. Warframe updates will usually be released within a couple of hours on either side of this time. It is hard to know for sure, as the game is somewhat famous with players for not really having had a set release time over the years. In fact, live streams in the run-up to the new build release were a tradition with Steve Sinclair, the former game director, as he himself wouldn’t be entirely sure when the build would finish compiling.

Jade Shadows will bring us a new story quest about the Stalker, a character that has tormented Warframe players for years yet remains shrouded in mystery. A new Warframe named Jade will also be released, designed to counter Stalker, even down to the themes of her weapons.

The Belly of the Beast Clan event will give us a new way to quickly farm some Arcanes. With Jade’s arrival, something wicked has been stirred up, and we will need to deal with it. A new game mode, called Ascension, is also being added. This will put us in a situation where we have little choice but to help Stalker. With his stronghold under attack from massed Corpus forces, we cannot allow them to achieve their aims. We’ll need to initiate an emergency evacuation before embarking on a grueling ascent through enemy-infested elevator shafts to the Extraction waiting for you above.

We also have some new cosmetics with the Yareli Pandea skin and the Terror Landing Craft skin. Finally, we might need to rework some of our builds, as there will be a combined enemy scaling and status rework that might lead to some very interesting build combinations.

All Jade Abilities

Passive – The Annointed Jade’s profound understanding of the relationship between life and death grants her two Aura Mod Slots. Light’s Judgement Create a well of light that heals allies and hurts enemies. Those who enter the well will be surrounded by Judgements. Symphony of Mercy Cycle through three songs that strengthen allies:

Power of the Seven increases Ability Strength by +30 percent.

Deathbringer increases Weapon Damage by +100 percent.

Spirit of Resilience increases Shield Regeneration by +25 percent. Extend the duration of each song by killing enemies surrounded by Blessings. Ophanim Eyes Jade summons an accusatory gaze that slows nearby enemies and dissolves their armor. When the gaze falls upon allies, they can be revived from a distance. Glory on High Soar with destructive power. Use alternate-fire to detonate Judgments, causing an explosion of Jade Light. Enemies affected by Light’s Judgment strengthen the explosion.

