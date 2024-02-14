Pablo Schreiber’s Master Chief is back in Halo Season 2, with two episodes of the video game adaptation’s second season already live on Paramount+. So, when does Halo Season 2, Episode 3 come out?

When Does Halo Season 2, Episode 3 Come Out?

Halo Season 2, Episode 3, “Visegrad,” premieres on Paramount+ at 12 am PT / 3 am ET on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. If you’re based outside the US, check out the show’s full international release schedule below:

US – 12 am PT / 1 am MT / 2 am CT 3 am ET / 4am AT

UK – 8 am BST

Europe – 9 am CET / 10am EET

India – 1:30 pm IST

China – 4 pm CST

Japan – 5 pm JST

Australia – 7 pm AEST

New Zealand – 9 pm NZST

In terms of what you can expect from Halo Season 2’s third installment, here’s the official synopsis for “Visegrad”: “John and Silver Team embark on an unsanctioned mission. Laera, Kwan, and Kessler must escape Soren’s mutinous crew. Ackerson receives troubling intelligence from Cortana. The threat of an impending attack forces Ackerson to make an irrevocable decision.”

When Do New Halo Season 2 Episodes Come Out?

That’s Halo Season 2, Episode 3 covered – what about the second season’s five remaining entries? While Season 2 kicked off with a double-episode premiere, the release schedule will shift to one episode per week from “Visegrad” onward. This breaks down as follows:

Episode 4, “Reach” – Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

Episode 5, “Aleria” – Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024

Episode 6, “Onyx” – Thursday, March 7, 2024

Episode 7, “Thermopylae” – Thursday, March 14, 2024

Episode 8, “Halo” – Thursday, March 21, 2024

Each of these episodes is currently slated to debut in line with the timings listed above for Episode 3. We’ll update this section should this change, however.

Halo Season 2 is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.