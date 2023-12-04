When Does Invincible Season 2 Come Back?

Invincible‘s second season arrived on Amazon Prime, then it just sort of stopped. So, if you’re scratching your head, wondering when Invincible Season 2 comes back, here’s what you need to know.

When Does the Second Half of Invincible Season 2 Air?

Invincible Season 2 is set to return next year in “early 2024.” There isn’t a more precise release date than that, so while you might have your fingers crossed for January or February, it could end up being as late as the end of July. Invincible‘s Season 1 episodes were released week by week, without a break, but this time, you’ll just have to wait.

Related: How Donald Is Alive in Invincible, Answered

Why Does Invincible Season 2 Only Have Four Episodes?

But hang on… Invincible Season 1 wasn’t cut in two halves, so what’s going on? Just why is Invincible‘s second season only four episodes long? Technically, it’s not – it’s been split into two halves, something that’s pretty common in America.

The same thing happened with the fifth and final season of Breaking Bad, which was cut in half. There was a gap of nearly a year between the two parts, and in the UK, those final episodes were marketed as a completely new season.

Invincible fans won’t have to wait quite that long, but creator Robert Kirkman, speaking to Collider, explained that “It’s a little bit of the production process just because ramping things up has taken a lot longer than we thought.”

COVID was taking hold when the first season was completed, so the animators, writers, and so on had to figure out a way to work safely and deal with the other issues the pandemic introduced. Plus, Kirkman clearly views the end of Episode 4 as a good place to take a breather. Without giving away any spoilers, there’s lots to think about before Invincible Season 2 returns.