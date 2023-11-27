One of 2023’s hit new television series is the historical western Lawmen: Bass Reeves, created by Chad Feehan and executive produced by Yellowstone and 1923 producer Taylor Sheridan. The series is based on the exploits of real-life U.S. Marshall Bass Reeves, with new episodes coming weekly.

Reeves, a former enslaved person, became one of the first Black U.S. Marshalls and helped enforce federal law west of the Mississippi River in the 19th century. The series explores the challenges Reeves and his family faced during his prolific law enforcement career from both criminals and difficult figures within the criminal justice system. The series has been critically acclaimed, so here’s how and where audiences can catch up on Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

Where & How to Watch New Episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Bass Reeves on his porch with his wife

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is available to stream on Paramount+, accessible through both subscription plans. The essential subscription plan comes with limited ads and costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 for the entire year. The premium subscription plan is ad-free, costing $11.99 per month or $119.99 for the entire year. The premium subscription is also bundled with SHOWTIME, offering access to its library, including shows like Dexter and Billions.

Paramount+ offers a one-week free trial subscription and can be added to Prime Video through an extension, for those looking to use Prime Video as a centralized hub for their streaming options.

When Do New Episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves Release?

Bass Reeves stands with his wife and daughter

New episodes of Lawmen: Bass Reeves will be added to Paramount+ every Sunday at 3am EST for the entirety of its run. There is expected to be eight episodes in all for Lawmen: Bass Reeves and, following its two-episode series premiere on November 5, this places the season finale on schedule to be released on Sunday, December 17. There are currently no announced plans for a second season.