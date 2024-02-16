The Dune: Part 2 premiere brought with it the surprise presence of Anya Taylor-Joy, who confirmed she had a role in the movie. But just who is Anya Taylor-Joy playing in Dune: Part 2?

Who Is Anya Taylor-Joy Playing in Dune Part 2?

Anya Taylor-Joy caused a stir at the premiere, partly because she confirmed she had a role in the movie and partly because her outfit caused a bit of a stir. But controversial as her dress choice was, it may also given away her role in the movie.

Her exact role hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s assumed to be Alia Atreides, younger sister of protagonist Paul Atreides. Her mother is a Bene Gesserit, a member of Dune‘s female religious order. Alia acquires the powers and intelligence of a Bene Gesserit mother in her mother Jessica’s womb.

The Bene Gesserit aren’t happy about this and usually do away with children like that, but Alia survives. But if Alia is just a child, does that mean Taylor-Joy is going to be walking around with her shoes on her knees in Dune: Part 2?

Not necessarily. In a Time interview with Dune director Denis Villeneuve, she’s described as “an embryo who advises her mother from the womb.” So it may be that Taylor-Joy is just voicing the character inside her mother Jessica’s head. And if Alia does appear in person, it may be a child actress, dubbed by Taylor-Joy.

I was half-hoping that Alia sounds like Princess Peach, another of Taylor-Joy’s voice roles, then I remembered that, like Chris Pratt, she was basically herself in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. So, the answer to who Anya Taylor-Joy is playing in Dune: Part 2 is, almost certainly, Alia Atreides, though it may just be a voice role.