Cold TakeVideo Series

Who Is to Blame for Redfall? – Cold Take

By
0

This week on Cold Take, Frost talks about the shifting of blame when it comes to AAA video game releases like Redfall.

Who Is to Blame for Redfall? – Transcript

Some of you seem to have figured out my intro Easter eggs. Well then what do you make of this one?

About the author

Sebastian Ruiz
Sebastian Ruiz is a video and stream gremlin and creator who joined The Escapist in June 2022. He has been failing his way up the video game industry for years. He went from being a voice actor, whose most notable credit is Felicia Day mistaking him for Matt Mercer in the game Vaporum, to a video editor with a 10-year Smite addiction, to a content creator for the aforementioned Hi-Rez MOBA, before focusing his attention on game development and getting into freelance QA. With a lack of direction, Sebastian sought out The Escapist as a place to work with like-minded individuals and fuel his ambitions. While he enjoys dabbling in all kinds of games to expand his horizons, even the worst roguelikes can get his attention.
More Stories by Sebastian Ruiz