This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee looks back at Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time and why it’s his favorite love story in video games.

Extra Punctuation Transcript

At this time of year when we’re all being brought together by familial obligation, cold weather and being too full of pudding to move, my thoughts turn to the cozy subject of romance. Specifically, romance in video games. I’m a bit of a sucker for a good romance plot, I probably don’t give off that impression in Zero Punctuation since all I talk about is core gameplay loops and willies, but that’s because romance comes up so infrequently in video game plots. At least GOOD romances don’t.

You may also like