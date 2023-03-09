Yellowjackets Season 2 Trailer Sets Chilling Tone for March Premiere

Yellowjackets season 2 will continue Showtime’s thriller series later this month, and a nice, meaty trailer is here to help drum up some hype. It’s a two-and-a-half-minute look at what is to come, showing more wilderness horrors for Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and the rest of the crew. This time, the coming-of-age story will see the group heading into winter with new terrors to confront and hide from, so who better to set the tone than Florence and the Machine? If you’ve seen Yellowjackets, you know what you’re in for here, so take a look at the enigmatic season 2 trailer in the video below.

If you missed out on Yellowjackets season 1, Showtime describes its terrifyingly funny piece of television as “Part survival epic, part psychological horror and part coming-of-age drama,” where an elite high school girls’ soccer team survives a plane crash in the remote northern wilderness. Ultimately, “The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together 25 years later. What began in the wilderness is far from over.”

Yellowjackets season 2 will premiere on March 24. It’s already been renewed for a third season, too, so expect even more to come with season 2 wraps up later this year.