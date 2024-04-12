Zack Snyder Stills Wants to Make His Justice League Trilogy

The Snyderverse is 100% dead and buried, but director Zack Snyder says he still wants to make his Justice League trilogy.

While promoting the second part to his “totally not Star Wars” Rebel Moon franchise and chatting with Empire (via Screen Rant) the director was asked if he’d ever want to finish off his planned trilogy of Justice League movies given the chance to do them in animation. The director replied, “Yeah, absolutely. That’d be fun. That’d be cool.”

This, of course, is confirmation of absolutely nothing as it appears that the question was just based on the reporter asking about a random idea for finish them, not Snyder suggesting he was looking into it. Still, Snyder is the kind of director who once he has an idea likes to run with them. That’s why we eventually got Zack Snyder’s Justice League on Max, which did a whole lot of setting up for the rest of his plans for the DC cinematic universe at the time.

Originally Snyder was supposed to go on to make Justice League 2 and Justice League 3 after writing and directing Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League but after the death of his daughter and slowing returns on DC movies, the director stepped away from the franchise leaving his plans unfinished. Infamously, Joss Whedon came in and re-shot significant portions of the film, turning it into something completely different, even further tabling Snyder’s plans. Those plans, however, still exist and DC’s animated movie arm is definitely a separate entity from the James Gunn run live-action content. Is it possible that they might be interested in launching an animated Snyderverse?

All theoretical at the moment, but given the fact that the Snyder Cut was eventually released thanks to rabid Internet fandom who is to say the studio couldn’t be convinced to do some more.

