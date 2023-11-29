Zack Snyder Would Only Return to DC to Adapt Dark Knight Returns

DC’s most controversial director would take another crack at an iconic hero. Zack Snyder would only return to DC to adapt The Dark Knight Returns.

Snyder’s history with both Warner Bros. and the DC Extended Universe has been well-documented. Someone would have to have been stuck in the Knightmare to not be caught up on the long battle for the release of the Snyder Cut. However, while many thought the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be the end of the director’s relationship with DC, he’s opened the door again – slightly.

While promoting his newest film, Netflix’s Rebel Moon, Snyder told THR that the one story that could bring him back is Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns. But he would only want to do it if it was “a true representation of the graphic novel.” That shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Snyder clearly used Miller’s iconic miniseries as inspiration when creating his version of Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

However, BvS wasn’t a true adaptation of the book, and the same is true for Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, which also sees an older Bruce Wayne return for one last fight. DC Entertainment did release a two-part animated movie adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns, featuring Petter Weller as Batman. Both parts received plenty of critical acclaim, so there’s clearly still an audience for the story.

If that doesn’t pan out, Snyder also mentioned making a Daredevil and Elektra movie for Marvel that would adapt Frank Miller’s Elektra Lives Again. With Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock for a Disney+ series, a movie featuring the character and his most iconic love interest doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility. Whatever the case, Zack Snyder still has some interest in the superhero genre, and that’s worth discussing.