Extra PunctuationVideo Series

Tears of the Kingdom and Meaningless Review Scores – Extra Punctuation

By
0

This week on Extra Punctuation, Yahtzee discusses The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, rabid fanboys being protective of and/or hostile to review scores, and the subjective, sometimes meaningless nature of reviews. Additionally, check out our beautiful, brand new Adventure Is Nigh! dice, including a set themed after Yahtzee’s Mortimer, available to buy now at Dice Envy!

Extra Punctuation Transcript

So you might not have heard, but a new Zelda came out recently, and a lot of people seem to like it. In fact, some people are very very passionate about how much they like it. To the point that they send death threats and downvote bombs to any media outlet that gives it anything below 10 out of 10. Not just the lukewarm reviews – 8 and 9 out of 10s as well, very strong recommends in game review parlance.

About the author

Yahtzee Croshaw
Yahtzee is the Escapist’s longest standing talent, having been writing and producing its award winning flagship series, Zero Punctuation, since 2007. Before that he had a smattering of writing credits on various sites and print magazines, and has almost two decades of experience in game journalism as well as a lifelong interest in video games as an artistic medium, especially narrative-focused. He also has a foot in solo game development - he was a big figure in the indie adventure game scene in the early 2000s - and writes novels. He has six novels published at time of writing with a seventh on the way, all in the genres of comedic sci-fi and urban fantasy. He was born in the UK, emigrated to Australia in 2003, and emigrated again to California in 2016, where he lives with his wife and daughters. His hobbies include walking the dog and emigrating to places.
More Stories by Yahtzee Croshaw