This video is sponsored by Figurama Collectors. Join the waitlist to preorder the Silent Hill: Red Pyramid Thing vs. James Sunderland Statue on February 11 at 11:00 p.m. JST and use coupon code TESH2 for a $35 discount: https://figurama-collectors.com/collections/elite-exclusive/products/silent-hill-2-red-pyramid-thing-vs-james-sunderland-statue

This week on the Breakout podcast, we’re discussing today’s February 2023 Nintendo Direct and how it feels like the beginning of a swan song for the Nintendo Switch life cycle.