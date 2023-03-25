Kanye West, or rather Ye, has posted on Instagram to announce that watching Jonah Hill in the movie 21 Jump Street has convinced him to “like Jewish people again,” hopefully bringing an end to a tirade of horrendously antisemitic statements he made last year. Kanye furthermore thanked Jonah Hill and said he loved him, in addition to declaring, “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people(.) No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew.”

Let’s Thank Jonah Hill and 21 Jump Street for Making Kanye West Stop Being a Monster for a Minute

Let’s be perfectly clear about something: Nobody should care about Kanye West’s opinions on any topic (except maybe on crafting hip hop music). The man is clearly suffering from mental health struggles that should neither be dismissed when he is hurting nor excused when he is spouting incredibly hateful ideas. However, he has a platform of millions, and some of his fans just passively accept the things he says. Considered from that perspective, it is (sadly) valuable for Kanye West to say that 21 Jump Street and Jonah Hill have quelled his antisemitism and made him “like Jewish people again.”

It’s an incredibly weird and tragically funny statement too. But hey, if Jonah Hill is the main who can bring world peace, we’re all for it. 21 Jump Street co-director Christopher Miller seems happy for this turn of events as well.