You may have heard the name Blake Moynes, especially if you’re a fan of The Bachelor franchise. He’s cropped up more than once on those shows, but just who is Blake Moynes from The Bachelor? Here’s what you need to know.

Which The Bachelor Shows Was Blake Moynes On?

Blake Moynes is a Canadian reality TV contestant who, to date, has appeared on three shows in The Bachelor franchise and is known for his openness and love of animals (his chosen career is wildlife manager). He was on The Bachelorette Season 16, though he wasn’t successful in wooing either of that season’s bachelorettes.

He then returned for The Bachelorette Season 17, joining the cast in the third week of the show. He won the heart of Katie Thurston and ended the show engaged to her. But they broke up shortly after. Speaking on the Bachelor Nation show, he explained that once the relationship hit the real world, “challenges” started to appear, including distance, which ultimately led to things ending.

Moynes’ final appearance in the franchise (so far) was in Bachelor in Paradise, which brings together contestants from previous seasons. However, he exited the show during its fourth week. He didn’t miss much, though. The three couples who ended up together all split. They make for great entertainment, but reality TV shows do not have a good track record when it comes to lasting relationships.

Where Is Blake Moynes Now?

According to his ABC bio (archived here), Moynes is “no stranger to putting in the hard work to get what he wants in life.” His love for animals drove him to found The Save Our Species Alliance, which has nothing to do with the 2000s-era group of the same name.

“Our mission is to unite conservation enthusiasts.. with a passionate alliance of vetted wildlife professionals, partners and non-profit organizations, all dedicated to preserving wildlife and advancing conservation efforts”, reads the orginization’s mission statement.

As revealed by his Instagram, he’s been all over the world, continuing his efforts to support conservation. He’s set to co-host a safari, the Botswana Impact Safari in 2025, with some of the money going to Lessons in Conservation.

Since Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 ended in 2023, he’s not been on any further seasons, nor has he turned up on any other reality TV shows. His work is likely keeping him too busy, plus he may have also had his fill of reality TV.

However, he did end up dating Love is Blind contestant Natalie Lee after meeting her outside the show. The pair split up, but they have a tongue-in-cheek agreement that if they’re both still single at 35, they’ll marry each other.

So, Blake Moynes from The Bachelor is a passionate conservationist and wildlife worker who, for now, has stepped away from reality TV.

