Is The Golden Bachelor Still Married? Answered

The Golden Bachelor was a one season spinoff from The Bachelor, where 71 year old “retired restaurateur” Gerry Taylor tried to find love. It seemed to work out, with Taylor ultimately marrying the “winner.” But is the Golden Bachelor still married? Here’s the answer.

Here’s How The Golden Bachelor’s Marriage Worked Out

The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Taylor is not still married. The show featured 22 contestants, all vying for Taylor’s love. Taylor was previously married to his high school sweetheart, but after 43 years of marriage, she passed away. Six years after that, he decided to look for love again and, thus, ended up on The Golden Bachelor, a show that ABC had been looking to put together for some time.

The ultimate winner was Theresa Nist, who worked in financial services and was, according to her ABC bio, looking to “…meet a partner who will be her best friend in this next chapter of life and will appreciate all the little moments with her.”

The pair were married, and the wedding was another ABC spinoff, The Golden Wedding. That show aired in January 2024. Three months later, they were divorced. And, as pointed out by the Hollywood Reporter, that was the shortest marriage in the history of the show. Ouch.

So what went wrong? Or was it just that reality TV is not necessarily the best way to meet a life partner? According to a Good Morning America interview (via US Magazine), a significant factor is that they couldn’t agree on where to live. Theresa’s job was also apparently an issue, but there are a host of other unconfirmed theories. The Hollywood Reporter also published an “expose,” claiming that Terry had not been entirely honest about his past.

Ultimately, while The Golden Bachelor did lead to marriage, it didn’t last, as Gerry Taylor and Theresa Nist divorced less than three months later.

