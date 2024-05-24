Senua is still at the heart of Hellblade 2, but her journey is less solitary than in the original Hellblade, meaning a slightly bigger cast. To clue you in as to who plays who, here are all voice actors and their characters in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.

All Voice Actors & Their Characters in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Melina Juergens as Senua

Melina Juergens plays bottom-kicking protagonist Senua who, while she’s faring a little better than in the last game, still deals with hearing voices. As with many of the cast, she’s not just the voice of Senua, she provides motion capture as well, a full performance. Her only on-screen roles have been in this and the original Hellblade. She was meant to be a stand-in, testing the capture tech, but ultimate ended up taking on the role of Senua. She also does video editing for Ninja Theory.

Chris O’Reilly as Thórgestr

Chris O’Reilly is slaver Thorgester, who Senua doesn’t initially see eye to eye with, for obvious reasons. O’Reilly is an action performer at Lucky 13 Action, a company that also provides some of the game’s other actors.

Helen Goalen and Abbi Greenland as the Furies.

The Furies are the voices Senua hears in her head, and are voiced by Helen Goalen and Abbi Greenland. 3D audio capture is used to give the impression that the pair really are whispering all around your head. Hellblade aside, both are founders of the RashDash, a British feminist theatre company.

Gudmundur Thorvaldsson as Fargrimr

Fargrimir is a captive that Senua encounters on her journey, proving to not only be an excellent travelling companion but a handy source of information. He’s played by Icelandic actor Gudmundur Thorvaldsson who, aside from his live-action credits, also played Sigurd in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Plenty of other actors lend their skills to the game. Nicholas Boulton, who has an impressive amount of game credits to his name, returns as Druth. The narrator is played by Chipo Chung, who also turned up as Professor Yana’s doomed assistant in Doctor Who‘s Utopia episode.

Here’s a full list of all the game’s cast.

Main Cast

Senua – Melina Juergens

– Melina Juergens Thórgestr – Chris O’Reilly

– Chris O’Reilly Fargrimr – Gudmundur Thorvaldsson

– Gudmundur Thorvaldsson Ástríor – Aldís Amah Hamilton

– Aldís Amah Hamilton Goõi – Clive Wood

– Clive Wood Furies – Helen Goalen

– Helen Goalen Furies – Abbi Greenland

– Abbi Greenland Narrator – Chipo Chung

– Chipo Chung Shadow – Steven Hartley

– Steven Hartley Druth – Nicholas Boulton

– Nicholas Boulton The Hiddenfolk – Norah Lopez Holden

– Norah Lopez Holden The Hiddenfolk – Matt Mordak

Supporting Cast

Elizabeth Andrews

Kolbeinn Arnbjörnsson

Russ Bain

Emma Ballantine

Karolina ‘Arunka’ Baworowska

Jónas Birkisson

Gunnar Cauthery

Alexander Clifford

Elinor Coleman

Sébastien Croteau

Anna Demetriou

Mark Ebulue

Amanda Fairey

Kai Uwe Faust

Luci Fish

Michelle Fox

Hilmar Guõjónsson

Atli Gunnarsson

Boris Hiestand

Adam Howden

Claudia Hughes

Oddur Júlíusson

Philippe Langelier

Bryan Larkin

Jeffrey MacDermott

Justine Marriott

Naomi Mcdonald

David Menkin

Jess Nesling

Gareth O’Connor

Pétur Oskar Sigurösson

Ellie Piercy

Bolestaw ‘Ren Vas Terul’ Rygiel

Edward Spence

Mikail Standjofski-Figols

Chelsea Strickland

Guỗjón Porsteinn Pálmarsson

Kári Viõarsson

And those are all voice actors and their characters in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. You can read our review here. The game is available now.

