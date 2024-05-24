All Voice Actors & Their Characters in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Senua is still at the heart of Hellblade 2, but her journey is less solitary than in the original Hellblade, meaning a slightly bigger cast. To clue you in as to who plays who, here are all voice actors and their characters in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2.
Melina Juergens as Senua
Melina Juergens plays bottom-kicking protagonist Senua who, while she’s faring a little better than in the last game, still deals with hearing voices. As with many of the cast, she’s not just the voice of Senua, she provides motion capture as well, a full performance. Her only on-screen roles have been in this and the original Hellblade. She was meant to be a stand-in, testing the capture tech, but ultimate ended up taking on the role of Senua. She also does video editing for Ninja Theory.
Chris O’Reilly as Thórgestr
Chris O’Reilly is slaver Thorgester, who Senua doesn’t initially see eye to eye with, for obvious reasons. O’Reilly is an action performer at Lucky 13 Action, a company that also provides some of the game’s other actors.
Helen Goalen and Abbi Greenland as the Furies.
The Furies are the voices Senua hears in her head, and are voiced by Helen Goalen and Abbi Greenland. 3D audio capture is used to give the impression that the pair really are whispering all around your head. Hellblade aside, both are founders of the RashDash, a British feminist theatre company.
Gudmundur Thorvaldsson as Fargrimr
Fargrimir is a captive that Senua encounters on her journey, proving to not only be an excellent travelling companion but a handy source of information. He’s played by Icelandic actor Gudmundur Thorvaldsson who, aside from his live-action credits, also played Sigurd in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Plenty of other actors lend their skills to the game. Nicholas Boulton, who has an impressive amount of game credits to his name, returns as Druth. The narrator is played by Chipo Chung, who also turned up as Professor Yana’s doomed assistant in Doctor Who‘s Utopia episode.
Here’s a full list of all the game’s cast.
Main Cast
- Senua – Melina Juergens
- Thórgestr – Chris O’Reilly
- Fargrimr – Gudmundur Thorvaldsson
- Ástríor – Aldís Amah Hamilton
- Goõi – Clive Wood
- Furies – Helen Goalen
- Furies – Abbi Greenland
- Narrator – Chipo Chung
- Shadow – Steven Hartley
- Druth – Nicholas Boulton
- The Hiddenfolk – Norah Lopez Holden
- The Hiddenfolk – Matt Mordak
Supporting Cast
- Elizabeth Andrews
- Kolbeinn Arnbjörnsson
- Russ Bain
- Emma Ballantine
- Karolina ‘Arunka’ Baworowska
- Jónas Birkisson
- Gunnar Cauthery
- Alexander Clifford
- Elinor Coleman
- Sébastien Croteau
- Anna Demetriou
- Mark Ebulue
- Amanda Fairey
- Kai Uwe Faust
- Luci Fish
- Michelle Fox
- Hilmar Guõjónsson
- Atli Gunnarsson
- Boris Hiestand
- Adam Howden
- Claudia Hughes
- Oddur Júlíusson
- Philippe Langelier
- Bryan Larkin
- Jeffrey MacDermott
- Justine Marriott
- Naomi Mcdonald
- David Menkin
- Jess Nesling
- Gareth O’Connor
- Pétur Oskar Sigurösson
- Ellie Piercy
- Bolestaw ‘Ren Vas Terul’ Rygiel
- Edward Spence
- Mikail Standjofski-Figols
- Chelsea Strickland
- Guỗjón Porsteinn Pálmarsson
- Kári Viõarsson
And those are all voice actors and their characters in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. You can read our review here. The game is available now.