Adventure Is Nigh: Side Quest – The Cabin That Calls Finale: The Trouble with Wizards

AIN: Side Quest - The Cabin That Calls is sponsored by Bestiarum Games.
Episode 4 of Adventure Is Nigh: Side Quest – The Cabin That Calls is sponsored by Bestiarum Games, the specialist of dark fantasy miniatures and D&D 5E RPG modules. Check out the full Bestiarum Games collection of miniatures and modules.

Welcome to Adventure Is Nigh: Side Quest – The Cabin That Calls episode 4, the finale. Jack Packard returns as Dungeon Master for a fresh Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) campaign spinning off from the events of Adventure Is Nigh Season 2, featuring Amy Campbell as Dabarella, Jesse Galena as Grinderbin, and JM8 as Susan.

While this is the finale of Adventure Is Nigh: Side Quest – The Cabin That Calls, Adventure Is Nigh Season 3 is on the horizon for the future! If you would like a week of early access to each new episode (in addition to Discord access and other special videos), then subscribe to The Escapist on Patreon for as little as $2 a month!

Jack Packard
In 2019, Jack started at The Escapist by shouting into a camera about video games. Now Jack spends most of his time using a goofy voice to shout into a camera while playing Dungeons & Dragons. Jack has been a Professional Video Producer and Editor for the past 16 years and a Video Game Enjoyer ever since “my dad yelled at me for putting the Zapper Gun right up against the TV while playing Duck Hunt!” He loves games like Dark Souls, The Zelda Series, Darks Souls 2, DOOM(2016), Elden RIng, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, and Dark Souls.
