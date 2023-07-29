Adventure Is Nigh!Video Series

Adventure Is Nigh! – The Liar, the Witch, and the Wartorn Episode 1: Deal or No Deal

Season 3 Episode 1 is sponsored by Hero Forge, StartPlaying, and Dice Envy.
By
0
Adventure Is Nigh: The Liar, the Witch, and the Wartorn season 3 episode 1 Deal or No Deal Jack Packard DM Yahtzee Croshaw Mortimer KC Nwosu Sigmar Amy Campbell Dabarella Jesse Galena Grinderbin sponsored by Hero Froge StartPlaying Dice Envy

Adventure Is Nigh: The Liar, The Witch, and the Wartorn episode 1 is sponsored by Hero Forge, where you can create your own incredible custom miniatures in amazing detail! It is also sponsored by StartPlaying, the largest online platform for players to find tabletop roleplaying games and professional GMs for any game system and any virtual tabletop! And lastly, Dice Envy is the exclusive dice sponsor of Adventure Is Nigh Season 3, including of our own dice!

Welcome to Adventure Is Nigh: The Liar, the Witch, and the Wartorn episode 1, “Deal or No Deal.” Join Jack Packard as Dungeon Master for an epic Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) campaign featuring Yahtzee Croshaw as Mortimer, KC Nwosu as Sigmar, Amy Campbell as Dabarella, and Jesse Galena as Grinderbin.

Adventure Is Nigh: The Liar, the Witch, and the Wartorn episodes premiere every other Saturday. If you would like a week of early access to each new episode (in addition to Discord access and other special videos), then subscribe to The Escapist on Patreon for as little as $2 a month!

About the author

Jack Packard
In 2019, Jack started at The Escapist by shouting into a camera about video games. Now Jack spends most of his time using a goofy voice to shout into a camera while playing Dungeons & Dragons. Jack has been a Professional Video Producer and Editor for the past 16 years and a Video Game Enjoyer ever since “my dad yelled at me for putting the Zapper Gun right up against the TV while playing Duck Hunt!” He loves games like Dark Souls, The Zelda Series, Darks Souls 2, DOOM(2016), Elden RIng, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, and Dark Souls.
    More Stories by Jack Packard