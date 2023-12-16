Against the Storm Highlights (and Breaks) the Limitations of Modern Roguelites

It’s 2023, and I’ve played almost every type of roguelite game to be found deep into the indie wilds. We’re due for a revolution within this space, and yet, Eremite Games’ Against the Storm managed to wow me by demolishing most of what we’ve come to expect from modern roguelites.

The shadows of Spelunky and The Binding of Isaac loom large, dictating what is and isn’t a roguelite worth paying attention to, and as a direct result, it’s become harder and harder to be surprised by small games that like to beat our butts while giving out cool rewards and entice us with addictive progression systems. Swimming against a strong current is a brave thing to do in the creative space, no matter the size of the work. In many ways, Against the Storm should crumble under the weight of its own ambitions, but it not only succeeds; it also manages to chart an exciting new path forward for this breed of games.

Image via Hooded Horse

Nowadays, even AAA behemoths such as God of War: Ragnarok have embraced the pains and joys of the roguelite model, at least partially. With big studios now tinkering with what’s possible inside that sandbox, we should be seeing some novel ideas as cool as Bloodborne’s Chalice Dungeons in no time. Hell, Housemarque’s Returnal exists. Meanwhile, however, what’s next for the many indie projects that want to be the next Dead Cells or Enter the Gungeon (just two good examples of many)? The answer is simple: Dare to venture into the unknown with nothing but good intentions.

That’s the mission undertaken by the small indie studio of Eremite Games with Against the Storm. I had been following (casually) its early access run on the Epic Games Store, but it wasn’t until the recent lead-up to the 1.0 release that it started dawning on me how special the game truly is. As a dark fantasy city-builder without the meta progression and the extra pressure that comes with Queen’s tasks, this would’ve been a perfectly adequate title. But it’s a much more layered experience that juggles tense decision-making that can either save or doom entire runs and complex town-planning, which never becomes a chore because of how good the UI and micro-managing are.

Image via Hooded Horse

On the surface, Against the Storm seems very simple: Build and develop settlements that can gather and send resources back to the Queen’s citadel, the only place truly safe from the enchanted wilds and ravaging storms that have rendered the entire world (as far as we know) inhospitable. Each town is a different roguelite run, which can find success or terrible failure. The objective is to complete a certain number of tasks and depart the town before the storm cycle reaches its peak, and everyone must hurry back into the citadel.

In reality, you only have to worry about quickly learning the ropes of town-building and management in order to make the most out of your expeditions, as each success and completion of specific challenges will help you reach higher levels, thus pushing the meta progression forward to get better passive improvements and new types of useful buildings, etc. This is easier said than done, however, and I found myself having to lower the run difficulty all the way down to the most basic setting until I understood most of the sensible balance that connects every building, material, and task… in the early game.

Things haven’t stopped getting worse (better) with each passing run. New buildings and permanent upgrades are uncovering synergies I hadn’t even thought of during my first few hours with the game. New biomes pose wildly different challenges. There’s a key risk-reward system built into many events and tasks worth toying with. Long story short: Against the Storm is a really good roguelite… that doesn’t play by the rules.

Image via Hooded Horse

2023 has been a fantastic year for games of all sizes, and it feels like I might be finding new bangers until December 31. Against the Storm could be one of the boldest released this year, though. It valiantly combines traditional city-building mechanics with the fun, breezy thrills of an action-heavy roguelite, and it always keeps the pace up in ways that RTS games made by much bigger and more experienced studios struggle to capture. It’s a bit of a miracle that deserves more attention, not only because it’s excellent but also because it has so much to teach developers, large and small.

We often talk about the limitations of the worn-down AAA model of game development and publishing, but because of financial woes and external pressure, independent games can be even more restrained by the unwritten rules of established genres and the whims of the market. Like its title suggests, Against the Storm is all about rebelling against the tide and making the impossible possible out there.