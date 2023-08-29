Movies & TVNews

An Ahsoka Fan Decoded the End Credits Sequence

The Dave Filoni Ahsoka Star Wars series on Disney+ claims to be for everyone, but it will really be only for Clone Wars, Rebels, & Thrawn fans, and that is okay.

A clever fan decoded the end credits sequence for Ahsoka, the latest TV show set in the Star Wars universe.

On Reddit, user Ajneb97 decoded the symbols on the map shown at the end of Ahsoka and provided a way for anyone to interpret them. The translated images of the different planets and systems from the original post, which include Coruscant, Corellia, Lothal, and Mandalore, were later reposted on X by @sw_tweets. As clarified by the Reddit poster in that thread, there’s a slight mistake where “?onna” in the pictures should be “?unna.” Of the various planets shown, that’s the only one for which the name isn’t entirely known.

At the time of writing, two episodes of Ahsoka have aired. The Escapist’s review of the show’s beginning is positive, and I myself have been enjoying Ahsoka. It’s been nice to see the characters I know and love from Star Wars Rebels again. I’m excited to see what ends up happening to them. I also do want to say that, like pretty much every Disney+ series, I thoroughly enjoy the end credits sequence of Ahsoka. The artistry is evident, and it’s neat to see what sorts of Easter eggs the map is hiding.

Set after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the JediAhsoka sees the titular former Jedi teaming up with her apprentice, Sabine Wren, to find more information on Grand Admiral Thrawn. One of the most powerful and competent villains in the Star Wars universe, Thrawn is a massive threat to the New Republic and tied to the disappearance of Ezra Bridger, who sacrificed himself while attempting to stop the villain at the end of Star Wars Rebels. Ahsoka and Wren’s effort to stop Thrawn’s return has pit them against fallen Jedi Knight Baylan Skoll and his apprentice, Shin Hati, both of whom are extremely deadly.

New episodes of Ahsoka hit Disney+ at 9PM ET.

