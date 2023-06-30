All Actors in The Witcher Season 3

Netflix’s The Witcher season 3 is here, the final season to feature Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. From season 4 onwards, the role will be played by Liam Hemsworth, a change that has led to a few raised eyebrows. Fortunately, most of the cast should be sticking around, so there’ll be some continuity. And if you’re wondering just who all are the actors in The Witcher season 3 on Netflix, I’ve got the answer.
I can’t tell you how Henry Cavill makes his exit. Does he regenerate? Will he die, only to have a baby with Liam Hemsworth’s face emerge from his torso? Or is everyone going to pretend he’s always looked like Thor’s brother? You’ll have to watch the show to find out.
What I can tell you is which actors have lent their performances to The Witcher 3 season 3. Henry Cavill is, naturally, seeing the season out as Witcher Geralt of Rivia. Freya Allan returns as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra and Anna Shaffer play Yennefer and Triss, respectively.
MyAnna Buring plays Tissaia, Yennefer’s mentor, though as great as her performance is, I can’t forget I first saw her acting alongside James Corden in Lesbian Vampire Killers. And Joey Batey is back as Jaskier, complete with an all-new song and a love interest.
So who else figures into season 3? Here, in alphabetical order by named role, is a list of all the actors in The Witcher season 3.
List of The Witcher Season 3 Cast Members – All Actors
- Anika – Catherine McCormack
- Antony – Lucas Aurelio
- Aoife – Faye Dernham
- Aplegatt – Jim Sturgeon
- Artaud – Ryan Hayes
- Artorius – Terence Maynard
- Bianca – Poppy Almond
- Boris – Josh Weller
- Cahir – Eamon Farren
- Carduin – Andy Pilgrim
- Ciri – Freya Allan
- Codringher – Simon Callow
- Dara – Wilson Mbomio
- Detmold – Mirko Zamperla
- Dorregarary – Eric Nolan
- Drithelm – Daniel Kilkenny
- Elizabet – Madeleine Day
- Emhyr – Bart Edwards
- Eredin – Sam Hazeldine
- Eva – Cal Watson
- Fenn – Liz Carr
- Fercart – Bernhard Fuchs
- Filavandrel – Tom Canton
- Francesca – Mecia Simson
- Fringilla – Mimî M. Khayisa
- Gage – Kaine Zajaz
- Gallatin – Robbie Amell
- Geralt – Henry Cavill
- Gerhart – Philip Philmar
- Giancardi – Giuseppe Lentini
- Gregor – David Matthews
- Istredd – Royce Pierreson
- Jaskier – Joey Batey
- Keira – Safiyya Ingar
- King Vizimir – Ed Birch
- Lydia – Aisha Fabienne Ross
- Mardale – Freddie Stabb
- Margarita – Rochelle Rose
- Marquard – Tom Billings
- Marti – Michalina Olszanska
- Mistle – Christelle Elwin
- Nissa – Tilly Marsan
- Obin – Oengus MacNamara
- Otto – Dempsey Bovell
- Philippa – Cassie Clare
- Prince Radovid – Hugh Skinner
- Prood – George Wigzell
- Radcliffe – Harvey Quinn
- Rience – Sam Woolf
- Sabrina – Therica Wilson-Read
- Seamus – Abe Jarman
- Sigismund – Graham McTavish
- Stregobor – Lars Mikkelsen
- Teryn – Frances Pooley
- Tissaia – MyAnna Buring
- Queen Hedwig – Tracy-Ann Oberman
- Triss – Anna Shaffer
- Valdo – Nathan Armarkwei Laryea
- Veldhoek – Sean Cernow
- Vespula – Beau Holland
- Vilgefortz – Mahesh Jadu
- Yarpen – Jeremy Crawford
- Yennifer – Anya Chalotra
That’s all you need to know about who the actors are in season 3 of The Witcher on Netflix. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve accidentally imagined James Corden as Geralt and I need to go and bleach my brain.