All Actors in The Witcher Season 3

Netflix’s The Witcher season 3 is here, the final season to feature Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. From season 4 onwards, the role will be played by Liam Hemsworth, a change that has led to a few raised eyebrows. Fortunately, most of the cast should be sticking around, so there’ll be some continuity. And if you’re wondering just who all are the actors in The Witcher season 3 on Netflix, I’ve got the answer.

I can’t tell you how Henry Cavill makes his exit. Does he regenerate? Will he die, only to have a baby with Liam Hemsworth’s face emerge from his torso? Or is everyone going to pretend he’s always looked like Thor’s brother? You’ll have to watch the show to find out.

What I can tell you is which actors have lent their performances to The Witcher 3 season 3. Henry Cavill is, naturally, seeing the season out as Witcher Geralt of Rivia. Freya Allan returns as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra and Anna Shaffer play Yennefer and Triss, respectively.

MyAnna Buring plays Tissaia, Yennefer’s mentor, though as great as her performance is, I can’t forget I first saw her acting alongside James Corden in Lesbian Vampire Killers. And Joey Batey is back as Jaskier, complete with an all-new song and a love interest.

So who else figures into season 3? Here, in alphabetical order by named role, is a list of all the actors in The Witcher season 3.

List of The Witcher Season 3 Cast Members – All Actors

Anika – Catherine McCormack

– Catherine McCormack Antony – Lucas Aurelio

– Lucas Aurelio Aoife – Faye Dernham

– Faye Dernham Aplegatt – Jim Sturgeon

– Jim Sturgeon Artaud – Ryan Hayes

– Ryan Hayes Artorius – Terence Maynard

– Terence Maynard Bianca – Poppy Almond

– Poppy Almond Boris – Josh Weller

– Josh Weller Cahir – Eamon Farren

– Eamon Farren Carduin – Andy Pilgrim

– Andy Pilgrim Ciri – Freya Allan

– Freya Allan Codringher – Simon Callow

– Simon Callow Dara – Wilson Mbomio

– Wilson Mbomio Detmold – Mirko Zamperla

– Mirko Zamperla Dorregarary – Eric Nolan

– Eric Nolan Drithelm – Daniel Kilkenny

– Daniel Kilkenny Elizabet – Madeleine Day

– Madeleine Day Emhyr – Bart Edwards

– Bart Edwards Eredin – Sam Hazeldine

– Sam Hazeldine Eva – Cal Watson

– Cal Watson Fenn – Liz Carr

– Liz Carr Fercart – Bernhard Fuchs

– Bernhard Fuchs Filavandrel – Tom Canton

– Tom Canton Francesca – Mecia Simson

– Mecia Simson Fringilla – Mimî M. Khayisa

– Mimî M. Khayisa Gage – Kaine Zajaz

– Kaine Zajaz Gallatin – Robbie Amell

– Robbie Amell Geralt – Henry Cavill

– Henry Cavill Gerhart – Philip Philmar

– Philip Philmar Giancardi – Giuseppe Lentini

– Giuseppe Lentini Gregor – David Matthews

– David Matthews Istredd – Royce Pierreson

– Royce Pierreson Jaskier – Joey Batey

– Joey Batey Keira – Safiyya Ingar

– Safiyya Ingar King Vizimir – Ed Birch

– Ed Birch Lydia – Aisha Fabienne Ross

– Aisha Fabienne Ross Mardale – Freddie Stabb

– Freddie Stabb Margarita – Rochelle Rose

– Rochelle Rose Marquard – Tom Billings

– Tom Billings Marti – Michalina Olszanska

– Michalina Olszanska Mistle – Christelle Elwin

– Christelle Elwin Nissa – Tilly Marsan

– Tilly Marsan Obin – Oengus MacNamara

– Oengus MacNamara Otto – Dempsey Bovell

– Dempsey Bovell Philippa – Cassie Clare

– Cassie Clare Prince Radovid – Hugh Skinner

– Hugh Skinner Prood – George Wigzell

– George Wigzell Radcliffe – Harvey Quinn

– Harvey Quinn Rience – Sam Woolf

– Sam Woolf Sabrina – Therica Wilson-Read

– Therica Wilson-Read Seamus – Abe Jarman

– Abe Jarman Sigismund – Graham McTavish

– Graham McTavish Stregobor – Lars Mikkelsen

– Lars Mikkelsen Teryn – Frances Pooley

– Frances Pooley Tissaia – MyAnna Buring

– MyAnna Buring Queen Hedwig – Tracy-Ann Oberman

– Tracy-Ann Oberman Triss – Anna Shaffer

– Anna Shaffer Valdo – Nathan Armarkwei Laryea

– Nathan Armarkwei Laryea Veldhoek – Sean Cernow

– Sean Cernow Vespula – Beau Holland

– Beau Holland Vilgefortz – Mahesh Jadu

– Mahesh Jadu Yarpen – Jeremy Crawford

– Jeremy Crawford Yennifer – Anya Chalotra

That’s all you need to know about who the actors are in season 3 of The Witcher on Netflix. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve accidentally imagined James Corden as Geralt and I need to go and bleach my brain.