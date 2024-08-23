All ATEEZ Zodiac Signs Confirmed

The K-pop boy band ATEEZ has become a phenomenon since they first debuted in 2018. But who are they really? Here’s a look at the zodiac signs of the different members of ATEEZ.

The Zodiac Signs of Every ATEEZ Member

Hongjoong

Kim Hongjoong is the leader of ATEEZ, and is also a rapper and composer. He was born November 7, 1998, making him the Scorpio of the group.

Scorpios are known for being brave individuals, which likely helps Honjoong in his role as the leader of a popular K-pop group. However, this water sign is also known for being emotional and possessive at times, meaning that he may also rely heavily on the support of his bandmates.

Jongho

Choi Jungho is a vocalist and actor who was featured in the 2021 series Imitation. He’s a Libra, born on October 12, 2000.

Libras are widely known for being charming and balanced. This likely means that while Jungho likely won’t have much input on most decisions, he’ll go with the flow with a smile on his face. He could also serve as the voice of reason in the midst of any disagreements that may arise between his bandmates.

Mingi

Song Mingi is arguably the prettiest pretty boy of ATEEZ, and also serves as one of the main rappers of the group. His birthday was earlier this month, on August 9, 1999, making him a Leo. He was also featured on MIXNINE, a Korean reality show that focuses on aspiring young entertainers.

Leos are generally very passionate, confident, and creative. However, they can also be possessive and stubborn. This suggests that Mingi likely has his own ideas at times and may come across as protective of those ideas.

San

Choi San is vocalist who was also featured beside Jungho in the series Imitation. He’s a Cancer, born July 10, 1999.

Cancers are loyal and protective, as well as emotional and tender. This means that Choi San could provide the emotional support the group needs as well as serving as a protective, big brother type to his idol brothers.

Seonghwa

Park Seonghwa is both a contributing vocalist and rapper for ATEEZ. His birthday is April 3, 1998, making him one of the two Aries zodiac signs in ATEEZ.

Aries are frequently regarded as being energetic and impulsive, meaning he likely brings a sense of fun and adventure to the group. This is almost certainly viewed as an asset among the other members of the group, as it may help to lessen the stress of continuously being in the limelight.

Wooyoung

Jung Wooyoung is a singer who was also featured on the reality show MIXNINE. He is a Sagittarius, born November 26, 1999.

As a Sagittarius, Wooyoung likely shares the passion of his bandmates, in particular Song Mingi, who is a passionate Leo. Sagittarius personalities tend to lean toward being honest and funny, two characteristics sure to be assets to the overall group.

Yeosang

Kang Yeosang is the Gemini of the group and is a singer. His birthday is June 15, 1999.

Although Geminis can get a bad rap for having dual personalities, they are generally very outgoing and curious. These traits, in conjunction would likely make Yeosang one of the friendliest members of the group, and likely a blast to spend time with.

Yunho

Jeong Yunho is the second Aries of ATEEZ and our last zodiac sign. He was born on March 23, 1999. He is credited as both an actor and singer, starring alongside several other members of the group in the series Imitation as well as a number of music films and videos.

Yunho likely enjoys a close friendship with Seonghwa because of their matching zodiac signs. Ares personalities also tend to be confident and energetic, and having two in the group is sure to bring about interesting times for ATEEZ.

More information about ATEEZ can be found on their official site.

